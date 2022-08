Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies suddenly aged 31 | Ents & Arts News

Former Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon died suddenly while traveling in the United States, his family has said. Gannon, 31, who played Kev on the long-running ITV soap opera in 2019, had been staying with his family in Willows, California. His death is not considered suspicious. His mother, Angela Gannon, said she last spoke to her son on Monday and described his death as “absolute and utter shock”. She also told the BBC that a heart condition he had had since birth had “raised his ugly head” in recent months. She explained: “You just don’t expect these things to happen, especially for a 31-year-old young man who was having a blast. He was having a great time, in the mountains, shooting tin cans, building stables for horses. Gannon’s character in Emmerdale was a carriage driver, sharing scenes with character Charity Dingle, played by Emma Atkins. His sister, Amy Kelly, paid tribute, writing: “He really cared about others and was a very sensitive soul.” His family said “he will be greatly missed by all who knew him”. Mainly a theater actor, the Yorkshire-born artist had previously toured with the Northumberland Theater Company and the Gobbledigook Theatre. He had also appeared in the television series Tales Of Bacon and the short film Talking With Angels alongside Cold Feet star John Thomson. The Northumberland Theater Company said it was “saddened” to learn of his death, comparing him to “a human Duracell rabbit, with unlimited energy”. The statement continued: “He has also been described as a truly lovely boy, a wonderful human being and a good friend to many.” A trained pianist, guitarist and bassist, Gannon has also worked as a music teacher for over 10 years. Subscribe to the Backstage podcast at Apple podcast, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Loud speaker A crowdfunding page was launched to raise funds to bring his body back to Selby, North Yorkshire. With a goal of £17,000 – more than half of which was reached in just a few days – any extra money raised will be donated to a UK charity supporting theater for young people.

