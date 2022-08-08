Your daily horoscope for Monday August 8, 2022 All Naija Entertainment

As we begin another week with temperatures set to soar again as we approach the end, keep in mind that the heat may be upon us in other ways.

Well-meaning people can overstep the line trying to manage your affairs, when all you need is a break before duty calls you again.

Caution is a key word: those who are silent can be the strongest in the room, while an enthusiastic spirit towards projects can put you in trouble, plan a detailed course in advance to see your dreams come true.

Leo, there are mixed signals in your life: don’t hear what you want to hear, listen and evaluate.

Capricorn, forget life’s difficulties and let your hair down for a while.

Ahead, you will find all the horoscopes of the astrological signs of August 8, 2022.

Read on for your full predictions.

Ram

March 21 to April 20

Although there are powerful energies in motion, it is always possible to go off on a tangent and do something you may regret.

A desire to escape could encourage you to put aside your responsibilities and give yourself to your heart’s content.

There is nothing wrong with that.

Bull

April 21 to May 21

With gentle Venus opposite Pluto, other people may be eager to meddle in your business and make your decisions for you.

Need a little freedom and a chance to do whatever you want?

If so, that could be a motivating factor.

Once you’ve had fun, responsibilities will call you.

Gemini

May 22 to June 21

Thinking of making something public?

Think again, because under today’s cloudy skies, it could turn against you. Keeping it to yourself is by far the best option.

Plus, a delightful Moon/Jupiter link can inspire you to explore, and someone can take you where you’ve never been before.

Cancer

June 22 to July 23

Whatever your plans, don’t just hope for the best, or things could go downhill.

The angle of the moons to dreamy Neptune suggests careful planning so you don’t get caught.

Beware, with Mars still pointing towards Saturn, you may find it difficult to reach anyone.

Leo

July 24 to August 23

Beware of mixed signals and a desire to hear what you want rather than what you mean.

You may be so eager for a result that you twist someone’s words to suit you, which could lead to disappointment.

The Moons angle with Neptune is tricky, especially if you are emotionally involved.

Virgin

August 24 to September 23

If you can overlook someone’s hesitation and inability to make up their minds, today could be a good day.

A pleasant Moon/Jupiter angle could bring out the best in everyone and make for a delightful social event.

Do you have an important task to accomplish? Don’t struggle alone. Ask friends to help you.

Balance

September 24 to October 23

A powerful Venus/Pluto link can help you find the perfect item at the right price.

If you’re passionate about all things vintage, you could spend some time searching for the perfect item.

Chances are that if you give up and go about your day, some remark or coincidence will allow you to locate it.

Scorpio

October 24 to November 22

A conversation with someone you haven’t heard from in a while could brighten your day.

Maybe they’ve moved or you’ve both been too busy to log on.

A positive mix of energies could make for a really heartfelt conversation.

And it can inspire you to stay in touch more often.

Sagittarius

November 23 to December 21

It’s time to indulge, with a comforting Moon/Jupiter angle that inspires you to enjoy life’s pleasures and uplift your mood.

It doesn’t have to be anything too amazing because little things can set you up for a great day.

Also, if you focus more on your wins, you will realize that you have what it takes.

Capricorn

December 22 to January 21

Forget the hassle and choose to do something rewarding. If an exciting opportunity calls out to you, why not try your luck?

Is there something you wanted to explore?

Why not give it a go?

You will feel better focusing on what is possible rather than what currently seems impossible.

Aquarius

January 22 to February 19

The Moon in a bustling sector emphasizes socializing and building new relationships.

And yet, bonding with someone you haven’t seen in a while can be just as enjoyable.

If you feel a deep need to recharge your batteries, take the time to walk in a soothing setting.

Pisces

February 20 to March 20

Have you lived with certain beliefs so long that they have become part of you?

By focusing on your area of ​​opportunity, a flash of insight can help you see them in perspective.

Maybe you have an idea that this is the way things are, and it’s held you back from trying something new.