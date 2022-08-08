Best Bollywood Celebrity Looks in Beautiful Ethnic Clothes





India has celebrated National Handloom Day on August 7 since 2015 to honor the country’s weaving community. With our rich Indian heritage, our wardrobes feature graceful hand-woven pieces from the North, South and all corners of the country. Kanjeevaram, Paithani, Banarasi are just a few of the many varieties of sarees you will find in India that represent its vibrant culture and craftsmanship. On Handloom Day 2022, let’s see how Bollywood divas like Dia Mirza, Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal wore stunning handwoven sarees to inspire us in fashion. Also Read: Classic and Elegant, Aditi Rao Hydari Wins Hearts in Gorgeous Silk Sarees Bollywood divas look ethnic in gorgeous handwoven sarees! Dia Mirza’s saree collection is simply stunning. She makes the most stylish choices every time with a variety of sarees in her hand. She recently chose a You s ivory silk saree by Shanti Banaras. hand embroidered picwai saree was gorgeous. The actor paired the classic drape with a sleeveless blouse and completed the look with a choker necklace and earrings. Not too long ago, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a gorgeous mint green silk drape from clothing brand Ahikoza and had his fans swooning. The beautiful drapery had gilded zari edging and gold work throughout. The actor paired the saree with a strappy blouse in a dark green color, with gold patterns and zari border. Rakul tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for rosy makeup with a glossy lip tint and adorned the look with chaandbali earings. ‘Marathi by Shraddha Kapoor mulgi‘ looked Gudi Padwa was just phenomenal. The actor was decked out in a bright yellow and blue Paithani saree draped in maharashtrian style. Shraddha adorned the saree with gold jewelry including layered necklaces, jhumkasrings, bracelets and a traditional nath. For makeup, she opted for shapely cheeks, glossy lips and kohl eyes. Also Read: Mouni Roy Aces The Saree Game Again in an Abstract Print Saree Yami Gautam too, looked outstanding as she wore a stunning saree in a fuchsia pink Benarasi saree and paired it with an olive green blouse in contrast to the drape. The saree had gold designs all over while the blouse featured long sleeves. The actor paired the look with a studded necklace and traditional earrings. Kangana Ranaut opted for a tangerine Kanjeevaram saree with red borders and looked elegant. The actor paired the saree with a high neck blouse in the same color scheme and pattern. She neatly tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with flowers. Kangana wore minimal makeup while accessorizing her look with a choker necklace and matching earrings Kajal Aggarwal wore a stunning red Benarasi saree and flattered her fans. The blood red saree had patterns of silver threads woven on the malaria as she wore it in a pleated fashion. Pairing the saree with a sleeveless blouse, Kajal had a natural pregnancy glow. Kajal chose a golden choker, dangling earrings and golden bracelets as accessories. She wore rosy makeup with glossy pink lips, defined eyebrows and well-defined cheeks. Aren’t ethnic drapes just beautiful?

