Today in History August 8, 2022 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, August 8, the 220th day of 2022. There are 145 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in the story:
On August 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, faced with further damaging revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would step down the following day.
In 1814, during the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Great Britain began in Ghent, Belgium.
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte embarked for Saint Helena to spend the rest of his days in exile.
In 1861, biologist William Bateson, founder of the science of genetics, was born in Whitby, Yorkshire, England.
In 1911, President William Howard Taft signed a measure increasing the number of U.S. Representatives from 391 to 433, beginning with the next Congress, on the condition of adding two more when New Mexico and Arizona become states.
In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the United States were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with the authorities were spared.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the American Instrument of Ratification of the United Nations Charter. The Soviet Union declared war on Japan during World War II.
In 1953, the United States and South Korea signed a mutual security pact.
In 1963 Britain’s Great Train Robbery took place as thieves got away with £2.6 million in banknotes.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew dismissed reports that he had taken kickbacks on government contracts in Maryland as cursed lies and vowed not to resign, which he ended up by doing.
In 1994, Israel and Jordan opened the first road link between the two formerly warring countries.
In 2000, the wreck of the Confederate submarine HL Hunley, which sank in 1864 after attacking the Union ship Housatonic, was salvaged off the coast of South Carolina and brought back to port.
In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was sworn in as the first Hispanic justice and third woman on the United States Supreme Court.
Ten years ago: Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi sacked his intelligence chief for failing to act on an Israeli warning of an impending attack days before militants stormed a border crossing on the peninsula of Sinai and kill 16 soldiers. Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States became the first triple gold medalists in Olympic beach volleyball history, beating Jennifer Kessy and April Ross in the all-American final.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump said continued North Korean threats to the United States would cause the United States to respond with fire and fury like the world has never seen. Venezuela’s new constitutional assembly, created by embattled President Nicolas Maduro, has taken over the halls of the opposition-controlled congress and declared itself superior to all other branches of government. Singer Glen Campbell has died in Nashville, Tennessee, aged 81; he had announced in 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
A year ago: Taliban fighters seized most of the city of Kunduz, the capital of a key province in northern Afghanistan, the latest in a series of blows against government forces. Pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics officially over; the closing ceremony took place in an empty stadium, although the athletes were able to gather on the field. Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden, who built one of the most prolific college football programs in Florida State history, died at his home in Tallahassee, Fla. 91 years old.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Nita Talbot turns 92. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 85 years old. Actor Connie Stevens is 84 years old. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 83 years old. Actor Larry Wilcox is 75 years old. Actor Keith Carradine is 73 years old. 71. Radio and TV personality Robin Quivers is 70 years old. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is 69. Percussionist Anton Fig is 69 years old. Actor Donny Most is 69 years old. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 65. TV personality Deborah Norville is 64 years old. Musician The Edge (U2) is 61 years old. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 61 years old. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 60 years old. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 54 years old. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 49 years old. Country singer Mark Wills is 49. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 48 years old. Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 47 years old. Singer JC Chasez (N Sync) is 46 years old. Actor Tawny Cypress is 46 years old. R&B singer Drew Lachey (lah-SHAY) (98 Degrees) is 46 years old. R&B singer Marsha Ambrosius is 45. Actor Lindsay Sloane is 45 years old. Actor Countess Vaughn is 44 years old. Actor Michael Urie is 42 years old. Tennis player Roger Federer is 41 years old. Actor Meagan Good is 41 years old. Rock musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The man) is 41 years old. Actor Jackie Cruz (TV: Orange is the New Black) is 38. British Princess Beatrice of York is 34 years old. Actor Ken Baumann is 33 years old. New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 33 years old. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 24. Actor Bebe Wood (TV: The Real ONeals) is 21.