Russo Brothers: ‘India’s film industry is so vibrant it rivals Hollywood’

When American producer-director duo Joe and Anthony Russo, widely known as the Russo Brothers, traveled to India last month, coinciding with the July 22 Netflix release of their latest action thriller The Gray Man , they made it clear that they aimed to grow their association. with that. I love India. So we will continue to recruit Indian talents. The Indian film industry is so vibrant; it rivals Hollywood. There is so much talent here that is untapped internationally, says Joe, 51, on his third visit to the country.

The brothers, who worked on major moneymakers like Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016). Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), are familiar with Indian talent. For their 2020 Netflix movie Extraction, they worked with a group of Indian actors including Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda. In The Gray Man, Dhanush is the lone wolf and fights Ryan Gosling. The brothers, who praised Dhanush for being a consummate professional, expressed their desire to work with the actor again in Asuran (2019). In the meantime, they are working with Priyanka Chopra for the Citadel spy thriller series. Their time in Mumbai was eventful. Being here in India has allowed us to see firsthand how thriving entertainment is here, says Anthony.

Dhanush as Avik San in The Gray Man (2022). (Source: Netflix)

Based on the novel The Gray Man (2009) by Mark Greaney, the film had been in the works for nearly a decade. We were impressed with Greaneys writing and the amount of research he does. We are always on the lookout for interesting developments next to a genre. Inspired by the ’70s thrillers we grew up with, The Gray Man encompasses themes of a complex political rebellion against the system, and we reflected on our own fears of the world, says Joe. The Gray Man revolves around CIA agent Court Gentry (Gosling), aka Sierra Six. While being hunted around the world by former CIA officer Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), he finds support in agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

Soon, a spin-off film, written by screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Zombieland), will explore a different element of The Gray Man’s universe. The plot is kept secret.Discussing the development of the sequel, Joe says: “With so many amazing characters in the film, we always wanted The Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe.We’re thrilled that Netflix is ​​announcing a sequel starring Ryan, as well as a second storyline that we can’t wait to talk about soon, says Joe.Next year they are offering another sequel,Extraction 2an action thriller film directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe.

Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen in The Gray Man (2022). (Source: Netflix)

Over the years, the brothers have built an impressive filmography featuring multiple blockbusters. Their partnership started while they were in college when Anthony was studying law and Joe was studying acting. They got their chance when Steven Soderbergh approached them after seeing their first feature film Pieces (1997), an absurd black and white comedy, and offered to produce their next film. Since then, they have directed and produced several films and series that have been talked about. It is difficult to describe our process. It flows naturally. Ultimately it comes down to whether you like the story and whether others would like it, says Anthony.

The process of running a project varies depending on the nature of a story. We’re trying to figure out where we can go cinematically with this story. We start thinking about it on an abstract level, trying to come up with a few key ideas that we want to use. Then we move on to the scripting phase. The next step is a more collaborative phase where we bring in the people we want to work with with production designers, actors, cinematographers, says Joe.

Famous for creating shows on the big screen, for example, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) with an impressive cast consisting of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland and others, they are aware that after being cooped up in their homes for long periods of time, audiences crave tentpole movies that serve as escapist fare. The animation show allows you to escape. We love escapist entertainment, says Joe.

Ryan Gosling as Six in The Gray Man (2022). (Source: Netflix)

The biggest challenge in making spectacle films, they say, is creating a compelling world. The Gray Man takes place in a real world and you’d think it’s not that hard to create. But to stage certain major sequences of the film, we needed very precise places, explains Anthony. The Gray Man was filmed in seven different locations around the world, including the United States, France, Czech Republic, Thailand, Croatia, Austria and Azerbaijan. When it comes to crafting a world suitable for their characters, the brothers believe live-action movies can be a lot tougher than working on a Marvel world. When you’re dealing with worlds that just don’t exist that are fantastical, the question is how do we create it physically or digitally? A story can live in your head forever, but to make a movie, you have to materialize it, says Joe.

Their next project, The Electric State, also promises to be mass entertainment. It’s a fantastic movie and we’re starting to shoot in the fall, says Joe. The upcoming adaptation of Simon Stlenhags’ sci-fi graphic novel has already sparked interest as it roped in Stranger Things (2016) star Millie Bobby Brown. Set in a retro-futuristic past, The Electric State will tell the story of an orphan Michelle (tried on by Brown) who teams up with a gentle but mysterious robot and wanderer to search for her brother.

