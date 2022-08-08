Mel C splits from her boyfriend of seven years, Joe Marshall | Entertainment

Mel C is said to be single again after apparently breaking up with her boyfriend of seven years, Joe Marshall.
The Spice Girl, 48, mum to 13-year-old daughter Scarlett with ex Thomas Starr, had been with music manager Joe, who is in his 40s, since December 2015.
He even became her manager and the couple moved in together in North London with Scarlett and her two children.
But a music industry source told The Sun on Sunday (07.08.22): Mel has an incredibly busy career between his book deal, DJing and other projects.
What little free time she has is spent with her daughter Scarlett, which doesn’t leave much time for a relationship.
The insider added that the split was amicable but pointed out that Mel isn’t afraid to be single if she thinks it’s better.
Mel and Joe are known to keep their relationship relatively low-key, despite living and parenting together.
She said of him in a 2016 interview with Closer: He challenges me but respects and loves me. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship where someone supported me.
Speaking about her split from her ex Thomas in 2012, Mel admitted that her daughter was behind the split.
She told Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: I make big decisions. Leaving her dad was hard but I wasn’t happy and she wasn’t happy, and it wasn’t the environment I wanted my child to grow up in.
