Shoshana Gungurstein, US Senate candidate from Alaska, is actually Hollywood actress Shoshanna Chagall

Shoshana Gungurstein is one of nineteen US Senate candidates vying for the August 16 open primary, facing outgoing Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). Residents of Anchorage have seen Gungurstein’s colorful little signs popping up on many roadsides and medians. She lined up a float at the July 4 parade in Juneau, a U-Haul with signs at the State Fair in Haines and a vehicle at the Bear Paw Festival. Gungurstein drew cheers at a pro-choice rally in Juneau, and currently runs ads on Must Read Alaska and Alaska Landmine. Gungurstein, who is running as an independent, has reported significant fundraising and is actively campaigning.

However, Gungurstein has been remarkably evasive about her past. She refused to provide basic background information during a Alaska Landmine podcast aired August 6, stating only that she spent time in Alaska as a child and moved to Juneau at some undetermined point. In the podcast, she claimed to have earned a law degree from Whittier Law School in California, which closed in 2017. Gungurstein was also coy about her work history; she claimed to be an angel investor, but declined to name the companies she had invested in.

According to a June 14 Juneau Empire article on the Gungurstein campaignthe contestant “was also adamantly vague about the details of her work and life. She declined to say which companies she had worked for, citing privacy concerns, she also declined to say where she grew up and exactly how many long she lived in Alaska.

Advertising. For more information on buying ads, please click here.

Now, an investigation by the Alaska Landmine has revealed that Shoshana Gungurstein is actually Hollywood actress and producer Shoshanna Chagall.

An online search for “Shoshana Gungurstein” returns only recent results related to Gungurstein’s US Senate campaign. However, the Landmine discovered that a “Shoshana Chagall Gungurstein” had registered to vote in Alaska on April 25 of this year. The address listed on Gungurstein’s voter registration matches that of Alaskas Capital Inn Bed & Breakfast in Juneau.

An online search for “Shoshana Chagall” revealed a vast IMDB page for an actress who, from the photos included on the page, is clearly the same person as Gungurstein.

According to IMDB, the Chagall executive produced and starred as Princess Lakshmi in the 2016 fantasy film “Neshima,” which was produced by Hollywood, Calif.-based Fantastic Films International, LLC. A synopsis of the film on IMDB reads:

“The warring tribes desperately search for the fragments of a sacred crystal key, but when a piece is stolen, Princess Lakshmi must fulfill an ancient prophecy by leaving her tribe, reuniting the crystal, and opening the portal to Neshima. “

Both trailer and complete movie are available on YouTube.

Advertising. For more information on buying ads, please click here.

Gungurstein/Chagall’s IMDB page lists many credits besides Neshima, including a 2019 short titled “The concert of life” and a 2022 executive producer credit for the feature film “Demon Fighter”. An IMDB summary of Demon Fighter reads, “A Kung Fu master becomes an ordained Jesuit exorcist priest fighting demons in the streets, demons in the souls of the possessed, and fighting against his own. Inspired by historical events.

On IMDB, Chagall’s credits spell her first name “Shoshanna”. On the title of the IMDB page – as in her campaign – her first name is spelled “Shoshana”, with one “n” instead of two.

Gungurstein said she previously lived in California and Utah. She is not called to the bar of Alaska, Utah or California.

According to the latest FEC reports, Gungurstein has raised nearly $30,000; $16,400 of that is in the form of a personal campaign loan. Gungurstein reported an $1,000 donation from Jacob Pechenik, a producer who was married to actress Zooey Deschanel from 2015 to 2020. Gungurstein also reported an $1,800 donation from an individual named Adam Stein. According to IMDB, someone with that name co-directed “Kim Possible” in 2019 and edited “Flakes,” a 2007 film starring Deschanel.

While his fundraising pales in comparison to that of Senator Lisa Murkowski or Republican Kelly Tshibaka, the amount Gungurstein has raised is only slightly less than that raised by Pat Chesbro, the leading Democratic candidate in the race. . Political analysts overwhelmingly agree that Murkowski, Tshibaka and Chesbro will take the top three spots in the Aug. 16 primary, qualifying them for the Nov. 8 general election. It is unclear who will take fourth place, which will also allow a candidate to advance to the general. Sean Thorne, the only libertarian in the race, declared less than $5,000 in contributions. Gungurstein’s fundraising and active campaigning suggest she might be in a position to land a fourth-place finish.

Yesterday, the Landmine contacted the Gungurstein campaign and asked, “Is Gungurstein’s maiden name Shoshanas?” Or is it a marital name? If so, what is her maiden name? The campaign replied, “I hope you are having a good Sunday. She goes through Gungurstein legally and professionally.

The Landmine followed to comment on Gungurstein’s career in entertainment. The campaign sent the following statement:

“Please feel free to include her acting and executive producing credits as she takes pride in her work, in fact her film experience is also mentioned on the ballot information. Please include other aspects of her biography, including the work she has done in business, renewable energy, and faculty positions to make this a well-rounded factual article. And to answer your question, she’s been married for over a decade and doesn’t use her maiden name legally.

Gungurstein’s candidate statement for the Alaska Division of Elections includes a sentence that reads: “Post JD/MBA, my experiences working in the private corporate sector and startups in finance, renewable energy , film and health, illuminate a multilateral and dynamic approach to implementing solutions that make sense as a senator from Alaska.

The Landmine went on to ask the campaign if Gungurstein was doing a movie or other media project in conjunction with his U.S. Senate campaign. The campaign responded, in part, “Lol, no, we’re running a US Senate campaign and not making a movie. Shoshana is documenting his journey for campaign purposes and you can follow him on Shoshana4senate.