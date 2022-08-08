“This little knowledge also comes from Bollywood cinemas like Lagaan, MS Dhoni, etc.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) granted membership to three new countries from Asia, Cambodia and Uzbekistan, and Ivory Coast from Africa at its annual conference in Birmingham last month. Uzbekistan has joined 2021 ICC member Tajikistan as a country with associate status from the region.

300 players have returned to the game in the last three years in the country, although a select group of players have advanced in their development and formed a national rivalry in the process. Cricket is best played from May to September, with temperatures in other months likely too cold for play.

The CFU also plans to launch women’s cricket, involving 15 teams competing in organized competitions, with a pathway program for their Under-19 and Under-17 players.

In an exclusive chat with Cricfit, Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan (CFU) President Aziz G. Mihliev highlighted how the game has developed in the region and what the status means to them and the road to follow.

Q. Obtaining ICC status a few years after its formation, it was revolutionary for Uzbek cricket. How challenging and satisfying was that at the same time?

Aziz: Indeed, ICC status has given CFU special recognition of our efforts, hard work and adventures on the road to new cricket in Uzbekistan. People in my country knew a little about cricket. And, this little knowledge also comes from Bollywood cinemas such as Lagaan, MS Dhoni etc

We had a strong administrative team of intellectuals who knew its purpose and how to achieve it. In addition, I express my personal thanks to Dr. Noor Murad, former CEO of ACB, whose advice and recommendations have been invaluable. Moreover, the practical on-court adjustments and playing strategies of a former ACB international player, Mr. Khaliqdad Noori, gave a distinct color to the CFU players.

Visit of Mr. Andy Moles from South Africawho was head coach of ACB to offer elementary level lessons, gave another boost to our future coaches.

I thought it would be easy at the very beginning of the route. But, as I slowly entered the world of cricket, I realized it wasn’t just about hitting the ball to hit beyond the pitch and happily listening to the chants of your college mates there 20 years ago. India. So I felt an urgent need to shape my managerial and social skills. Sports administration is more difficult than managing a commercial structure.

Q. Uzbekistan Premier League is seen as a historic cricket event in Uzbekistan? Shedding light on the tournament?

Aziz: Uzbekistan Premier League cricket, of course, deliberately planned to give exposure in the country. Unfortunately, due to pandemic restrictions, we were able to hold UPL matches with a limited number of visitors. As restrictions are lifted day by day, we hope to make it more festive in the years to come.

Initially, only six provincial teams registered in 2020, in 2021 we received applications from 8 teams. In 2022, the UPL is scheduled for September with 12 teams and it would be the first all-national championship of its kind in Uzbekistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the promotion of the game by developing a working relationship to improve the capacity, professionalism and performance of the game in Uzbekistan.

More details https://t.co/PJFmtmlXJM pic.twitter.com/A3q8WBVb4g — Aziz G. Mihliev (@AMihliev) September 21, 2021

Q. Was it difficult to set up such a contest? What was the reaction of cricket fans in Uzbekistan?

Aziz: Uzbekistan is a country passionate about sports. The government’s policy of promoting a healthy lifestyle among the people and several presidential decrees in favor of sports were in progress to develop cricket and competitions. The Ministry of Sports Development has helped our young federation to promote cricket in every possible way but socially.

It is worth mentioning that when we announced the last 3 UPL matches in Tashkent, we received quite a large international audience from all walks of life from people living, working, studying and doing business in Uzbekistan. Everyone was excited to see our players and attend a cricket match in Uzbekistan.

Many of them shared their recommendations and offered help if CFU needed it. Today we have over 2700 players of all age groups.

Q. Do you think the T20 competition was one of the many reasons you achieved ICC status?

Aziz: Not exactly! I know and respect cricket not only for the T20 format which has revolutionized cricket to new heights, but also for the one day and four day test matches that I experienced during my cricketing years. It is my ambition to see my countrymen playing in the Cricket World Cup in any format in the near future.

Q. Now that you have obtained ICC status, what is the plan going forward?

Aziz: Joining the ICC Associate has strengthened our plans that we initially had. Developing cricket from the ground up in schools, CFU is seriously considering launching One Day Cricket from 2023 and Four Day Cricket from 2024. The T20 format would be a format widely used by all players in Uzbekistan.

We have clear visions and strategies put forward. We should step into the world cricket arena and get the name of a cricket playing nation. And, of course, become a full member of the ICC as a cricket test country.

Q. What was the idea behind the creation of CFU in 2019?

Aziz: Actually, the idea to get into cricket came before the formation of CFU in 2019. During my years of employment, from 2003 to 2006, at the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan, as chief specialist of the department of international relations, I was in charge of agreements abroad. I had several meetings regarding the broadcasting of cricket on Uzbekistan channels, but due to the lack of interest from a large audience, we were unable to integrate cricket on television.

Later, in 2012, I started my private business where I started traveling to different countries. And, seen cricket becoming increasingly popular even in the Arabian Peninsula. This is where I started taking notes on cricket development, strategies and the game as a whole. My plans to create an official cricket institution could come to fruition in 2019 when I found a surplus from my own business to invest in cricket.

