Mom-to-be, Alia Bhatt reacts to reports of her baby bump and pregnancy glow, says ‘Please stop’





Celebrities are often scrutinized for their dress sense, appearance and walking style as they are always under the media radar. Every celebrity is judged by their looks and soon they are making headlines. However, the situation gets worse when people abuse social media to speak ill of others and indulge in unnecessary trolls. And unfortunately, no one thinks about the impact of the same on the lives of celebrities. Alia Bhatt is an exceptional actress, and ever since she announced her pregnancy, people have been obsessed. News of her pregnancy is all over the internet, and every other day the media is talking about her baby bump and her pregnancy glow. Instead of focusing on the success of her films, people wonder what Alia is wearing, how she walks, and how she will take care of her baby in the near future. Recommended Reading: Akshay Kumar Reveals Why His Parents Taught Him That His Sister, Alka Bhatia, Is a ‘Devi’ In a recent interview with Mashable India, Alia Bhatt opened up about the news around her pregnancy. When the actress was asked if she ever bothered seeing how the mainstream media said she hid or showed off her baby bump, she joked: “Well, that’s such a fun question. I’m not annoyed at all. It doesn’t even make me blink.” However, Alia Bhatt also shared that she felt the media had nothing more to write about her. Reacting to the reports, she added that when she got married she was called a newlywed, and now that she is pregnant, the media are worried about her baby bump. Reflecting on the same, she said: “I think they have no more new things to write about me. So when I got married, I was newlywed Alia. Now I’m pregnant Alia, pregnancy shines Alia, or mom-to-be Alia, baby bump hiding Alia and, baby bump displaying Alia Well, I don’t even want to pay attention to it. Alia Bhatt has been making headlines for her dress sense for a very long time and reports of her displaying or concealing her baby bump have become the talk of the town. In the same interview, the actress said choosing the right kind of clothes is a personal choice. Alia also lambasted people who use such words to describe a future actress and asked them to stop her. She concluded: “It’s such a personal choice, like all clothes are clothes. Like I don’t understand. What do you mean by displaying? It’s a deep appeal. Please stop.” On the work side, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film, darlings. Next Read: SRK Aces Daddy Homework: Holds AbRam’s hand as they exit the airport, Aryan shields them from a fan AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

