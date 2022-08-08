‘Dance Dance Junior Season 3’ will feature Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty





The reality series Dance Dance Junior Season 3 began its journey last week on a high note. While the latest edition features a star-studded gala featuring superstar Dev, actresses Rukmini Maitra and Monami Ghosh as well as some of TV’s most popular stars; the manufacturers do not hesitate to show the cards! Hot off the heels of the powerful first episode, the stage is set to welcome none other than Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The actor, who has entertained audiences with his action-packed movies, romantic films as well as his comedy; will appear on Dance Dance Junior Season 3. The Bollywood actor has come to town to film especially for this upcoming episode. No wonder, the film set was full of energy to welcome the actor, who has given several blockbuster Hindi movies. During filming, he performed on some of his hit numbers including Aakhon Mein Base Ho Tum. Team Dance Dance Junior Season 3 was completely impressed to have the Hera Pheri star as a special guest. The actor, meanwhile, was impressed with the powerful performances of the young contestants and praised the children for their impeccable talent. Interestingly, Bengali TV’s obsession with Bollywood stars is not new. Before that, Dhak Dhak’s daughter Madhouri said appeared in the last season of Super Singer. The musical reality show had featured singer-songwriter Anu Malik as a guest judge. Dance Dance Junior Season 2 had veteran actress Helen, dancer-choreographer Remo D’Souza and Sunny Leone in its finale. The same season had hosted Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and Ravina Tandon as special guests. Dadagiri, hosted by Sourav Ganguly, had welcomed Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as a special guest who set the stage on fire with her groovy performance alongside Dada. The same channel had hosted Bollywood actor Govinda as a judge in season 11 of Dance Bangla Dance.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/tv/news/bengali/dance-dance-junior-season-3-to-welcome-bollywood-actor-suniel-shetty/articleshow/93427018.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos