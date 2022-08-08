David McCullough, film historian and narrator, dies at 89 : NPR







. Matthew J. Lee/Boston Globe/Getty Images

Matthew J. Lee/Boston Globe/Getty Images David McCullough has passed away. He was a brave historian and public intellectual whose biographies of Harry Truman and John Adams won Pulitzer Prizes, and whose best-selling stories of American achievement were complemented by his work as a public television host and narrator for popular films and documentaries, including Ken Burns. ‘ Civil war. McCullough died Sunday at his home in Hingham, Mass., according to his editors Simon and Schuster. He was 89 years old. The topics covered by McCullough were enormous. Construction of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Panama Canal. The crafting of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. He wrote about epic characters, from Theodore Roosevelt to the Wright Brothers. McCullough seemed fearless by his subjects; they were fun for him and he made the subjects enchanting for the readers. Perhaps only a McCullough treatment of Truman could have topped the New York Times bestseller list for almost a year; the biography caused a sensation in 1992. “For a lot of people, the characters, the main characters or the protagonists of the drama of our founding years are seen as almost like characters in a costume contest with their powdered hair and their ruffled shirts and satin panties and the like” , McCullough told NPR. Talk about the Nation in a 2006 discussion of the Revolutionary War. “But they were none of that. And they weren’t gods, they weren’t superhuman. They were very human beings. And each of them had their flaws, flaws, and mistakes. “ David McCullough grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and studied English literature at Yale University, where he befriended a professor, playwright Thorton Wilder, who wrote the classic Americana. Our city. Although he thought he could also become a playwright, McCullough developed a taste for research while working in magazines in the 1950s. In addition to writing many acclaimed history books, McCullough narrated the 2003 film sea ​​cookie. It has won the National Book Award twice and, in 2006, became a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor. His alma mater awarded him an honorary degree in 1998. “As a historian, he paints with words,” the quote reads. “To give us images of the American people who live, breathe and, above all, confront the fundamental issues of courage, achievement and moral character.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/08/1116337415/historian-david-mccullough-died The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos