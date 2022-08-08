Celebrities have been flocking to social media with personal anecdotes and photos to remember Olivia Newton-John, the Australian actress and pop singer who died aged 73 on Monday. Best known for 1978’s Grease, as well as her solid music career, Newton-John spent her later years championing cancer research.
Entertainment
Olivia Newton-John recalled by John Travolta, Dionne Warwick
That same sentiment echoed on social media. John Travolta, who played Danny Zuko opposite Newton-Johns Sandy Olsson in Grease, shared a photo on Instagram in honor of his dearest Olivia.
Your impact has been incredible, he writes. I love you so much. We will see you on the road again and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!
Barbra Streisand, who once appeared on Newton-John and Travoltas’ Christmas album, posted an old photo on Instagram of herself alongside Newton-John and singer and record producer Lou Rawls.
Too young to leave this world. May she RIP, Streisand wrote in the caption, adding a tearful emoji.
Olivia Newton-John, pop singer and star of Grease, dies at 73
Dionne Warwick tweetedAnother angelic voice was added to the Heavenly Choir, noting that her dear friend was also once one of the kindest people I’ve had the pleasure of recording and play with.
Singer-songwriter Richard Marx, a close friend of Newton-Johns who also collaborated with her on music, wrote on Twitter that she was such a kind and loving person as ever.
Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd described her as a great Australian woman and a great advocate for global cancer research.
Fans and celebrities alike took note of the musical icon status of the four-time Grammy winners, especially in the 1970s and 1980s.
Desperately devoted to YOU, Olivia Newton John. Rest in peace, queen. Thanks for the music, late night host Andy Cohen captioned an Instagram video of her performing the Grease hit.
Comedian Kathy Griffin, sharing a video clip of an extravagant afternoon tea she shared with Newton-John, wrote on Twitter that the singer-actress rode with EVERYTHING.
Director james gunn and actor Daniel Dae Kim described her as their first crush, while comedian Billy Eichner called her one of my first pop obsessions.
Writer and novelist Bolu Babalola tweeted that Newton-John was so charming and handsome with that sparkle in the girl-next-door polish. One of the first romantic roles I felt an affinity with.
Actor George Takei, referencing the 1980 Newton-Johns musical fantasy film, wrote on Twitter that she is now in the great Xanadu beyond.
More tributes to Newton-John below:
This weekend I received a huge folder of album cover photo shoots. Here are two from the Grease soundtrack that I really like. RIP to Olivia Newton-John. pic.twitter.com/NvG3y4U8ca
— Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) August 8, 2022
I am SO saddened to learn of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so starstruck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the softest, brightest light and I loved getting to know her on “It’s My Party.” RIP dear, sweet Olivia. pic.twitter.com/4FFgolVQNk
— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 8, 2022
“Grease” is my #1 movie of all time and has made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. My sister and I watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a true gift of woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022
Olivia Newton John dominated the charts and Top Of The Pops so much when I was a kid, I felt like she WAS pop music. And yes, Xanadu is still a stone cold classic song. RIP x pic.twitter.com/VFfQenPcOM
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 8, 2022
We are terribly saddened by the passing of Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE.
Born in Britain and raised in Australia, Dame Olivia inspired us in song and brought us together as one.
We remember her with our British friends and send our deepest condolences to her loved ones.
— Australia House (@AusHouseLondon) August 8, 2022
