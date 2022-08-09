Entertainment
Shehnaaz Gill reacts to reports of his release of the next Salman Khan film | Bollywood
Shehnaaz Gill has reacted to numerous reports claiming she is no longer part of Salman Khan star Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While Shehnaaz or the film crew had never commented on reports that she would be a part of it, Shehnaaz finally confirmed it when reacting to the latest rumors of her ousting. The Punjabi singer-actress will mark her Bollywood debut with the film. Read also| Shehnaaz Gill embraces her emotional fans and gives flying kisses to the paparazzi
For the past few days, there have been several reports claiming that Shehnaaz was ousted from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali because she signed on to another project. Rumors also emerged that she ditched Salman Khan on Instagram after the new development.
Shehnaaz reacted to it in a post on his Instagram Stories on Monday, without taking the film’s name or Salman. She wrote, LOL! These rumors have been my daily dose of entertainment for the past few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the movie and of course me in the movie too.
Shehnaaz, who rose to fame after taking part in Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan in 2019, is said to have a romance with Jassie Gill in Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman will star alongside Pooja Hegde in the film. Shehnaaz was previously spotted with Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, her supposed co-stars in the film, at Mumbai airport in June.
The action comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Jassie, Raghav and Siddharth would play Salman’s brothers in the film. According to reports, Salman’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma was also set to be in the film, but pulled out at the last minute due to creative differences.
It is said that Shehnaaz will also be part of a social comedy called Thanks for Cumming, which will mark the directorial debut of Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani. The film would also star Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, but no official announcement has been made yet.
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/shehnaaz-gill-reacts-to-reports-about-her-exit-from-salman-khan-s-upcoming-film-101659974156944.html
