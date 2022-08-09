Actor, Robert Urich’s older brother was 87 – The Hollywood Reporter





Tom Urich, a Broadway and soap opera actor who also appeared on TV shows opposite his younger brother, the late Robert Urich, has died. He was 87 years old. Urich died July 17 of complications from a stroke and diabetes at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, his 56-year-old wife, Judy, said. The Hollywood Reporter. Urich was a regular on the 1997 ABC miniseries Murder One: Diary of a Serial Killer and starred in shows such as Kate and Allie, Jake and the Fatman, Matlock, In living color, silk trackers, Beverly Hills, 90210, I and The practice. He appeared on Broadway in Applause, Seesaw, Musical chairs and, like George, in La Cage Aux Folles and on soap operas such as The doctors, The Edge of Night, In search of tomorrow, another life and Passions. Alongside his brother, he worked on two episodes of ABC’s Vega$ in 1979 and ’81; three slices of ABC Spenser: for rent from 1986-88; and an episode of TNT The Lazarus Man in 1996. Robert Urich, a popular actor who starred in more than a dozen TV series during his career, died in April 2002 after a battle with cancer at age 55. Thomas John Urich was born March 26, 1935, in Weirton, West Virginia, and grew up in Toronto, Ohio. After a year at Ohio State, he enlisted in the US Air Force and performed for his fellow soldiers on military bases during the Korean War. “He fully embraced the safety of stage drama after a supply plane crash ended his service,” his family noted. He studied acting at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, appeared on Broadway in the 1960s in The Fantastic, The streets of New York and Shoemaker’s Day and first made it to Broadway in 1970 in Applause. He was an accomplished baritone and loved playing the charismatic con man Harold Hill in The music man in dinner theaters and local stages. Urich served as a commandant in the American Legion’s Hollywood Post 43 and as a reader at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Hollywood. In addition to his wife, survivors include their sons, Christian and Justin; daughters-in-law Jessica and Barbara; and his grandsons Jasper, Cyrus, Spencer, Thaddeus and Skyler. His life will be celebrated Friday at 1 p.m. at the Los Angeles National Cemetery Columbarium, followed by a 2:15 p.m. Mass at St. Charles. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

