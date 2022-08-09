Britney Spears says Federline’s interview is ‘hurtful’

Britney Spears says her ex-husband’s remarks about her relationship with their two teenage sons are hurtful.

The “…Baby One More Time” singer blasted Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, for discussing her relationship with her children in an interview Saturday with the daily mail. Federline said the teens decided they weren’t seeing her right now and took issue with her barrage of nude posts on Instagram.

It saddens me to learn that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children, Spears, 40, wrote on Saturday in a now expired post. Instagram story post.

As we all know, raising teenagers is never easy for anyone. This concerns me, the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram, she continued. I gave them everything… One word: HURT

The Gimme More and Circus hitmaker also shared that it was his mother Lynne Spears who told him she should GIVE them to their father, appearing to refer to an arrangement likely brokered when the singer was placed in a conservatorship ordered by the court in 2008. Federline, who Britney Spears married in 2004 and officially divorced in 2007, was granted sole custody of the young boys when the guardianship was put in place. She still has some custody of the boys now, but it’s unclear how many and whether it’s physical, legal, or both.

Spears was finally released from the controversial conservatorship in November and has spoken candidly on social media about its detrimental effects on her life and that of her family.

The pop star took another swipe at Federline on her Instagram feed.

Remember that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business affect not only me but my children too!!!!!, she wrote, focusing on her remarks about her nude photos. I’m just human and I tried my best… Honestly, I’d like to share my TWO CENTS!!!! I would boldly like the Federlines to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO!!! Other artists have done much worse when their children were extremely young!!!

During my tutelage I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years… I should be doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby!!! I’m not surprised that just as my family has done their share of interviews, they will too. I am not at all surprised by their behavior and their approach to what I had to face, she wrote.

In her interview, Federline insisted that the controversial guardianship had saved Spears and that the teenagers still loved their mother, even though it had been a few months since they had seen her and had decided not to go to her. wedding in June with Sam Asghari.

They haven’t seen her for a few months. They made the decision not to go to her wedding, Federline told the Daily Mail.

It’s all been hard to watch, harder to live with, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else, he said. It was tough. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.

Referring specifically to the boys’ reaction to her nude posts, Federline said: I’m trying to explain to them, Look, maybe it’s just another way she’s trying to express herself. But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s hard…I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a teenager who has to go to high school.

Asghari, 28, also participated in instagram stories (reissued by People) to defend Spears and called out Federline for choosing to vilify the singer and for siding with her father Jamie Spears during the long conservatorship battle.

There is no validity to her statement about children distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly, Asghari wrote, describing the images of Spears as modest or involving nudity.

The boys are very smart and will soon turn 18 to make their own decisions and may eventually realize that the hardest part was having a dad who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a model. Kevins gravy train will be ending soon, which [sic] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements.