Magnum PI actor Roger E Mosley dies after being injured in a car accident | Ents & Arts News
Magnum PI star Roger E Mosley has died aged 83 after being injured in a car accident, his daughter has confirmed.
Best known for his role as Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin – helicopter pilot and pal of Tom Selleck’s titular private investigator – he starred in all eight series of the hit show.
His daughter Ch-a confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She said he was surrounded by his family and passed away “peacefully”.
She had shared news of her car accident in Lynwood, Calif., several days earlier, telling her followers that her father was in critical condition and had been left “paralyzed from the shoulders down.”
Before his death, she hailed him as a “legend, pioneer, role model, friend to his communities”.
Appearing in 158 of Magnum PI’s 162 episodes aired from 1980 to 1988, Mosely later told Irish journalist Jim Conlan that he initially ignored the show – preferring film work to TV gigs – but his agent persuaded him to do the pilot, advising him that the job was likely to be short-lived as “a show with Tom Selleck always fails”.
He joked: “Well, 8 and a half years later…”
The producers reportedly considered casting Gerald McRaney, before deciding they needed a person of color in the main cast.
Mosley said it was Selleck who personally recommended him for the role, after working together on the 1973 prison film Terminal Island.
In the show, which was set in Hawaii, TC was a buddy of Selleck’s Thomas Magnum from their days in Vietnam, and his character owned a helicopter charter company in Oahu called Island Hoppers.
Although not licensed to fly on the show, Mosley was a licensed private helicopter pilot in real life.
Mosley lobbied for his character to be wealthy and educated and a lover of poetry – successfully persuading the writers to change plans so TC went broke – with his character often getting Selleck’s Magnum out of financial trouble.
A role model to many, he said in a 1982 interview with Ebony magazine: “I never get high, smoke or drink on the show or in real life. That’s not what I want kids to do. blacks see.”
Before his big break from TV, he starred in numerous films, gaining critical acclaim as blues and folk singer Huddie Ledbetter in the 1976 biopic Leadbelly.
He also starred in many 1970s Blaxploitation movies, including The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, and Darktown Strutters.
An impressive 6 feet 2 inches (189 cm) tall and 215 pounds (98 kg) at his peak, an athletic Mosley played boxer Sonny Liston in Muhammad Ali’s biopic The Tallest in 1977, appearing alongside the icon of the sport that played out in the film.
Born on December 18, 1938, Roger Earl Mosley was raised by his mother in the Imperial Courts project in Watts, South Los Angeles.
A wrestler in high school and a neighborhood swim coach, he later studied acting, landing his first television role in 1971 on the CBS crime show Cannon, which he followed up with several odd TV jobs.
He then had film roles alongside stars such as John Wayne in McQ in 1974, James Earl Jones in The River Niger in 1976 and with Burt Reynolds in Semi-Tough in 1977.
Following his success in Magnum, he worked in various television roles throughout the 1990s, including the sitcoms Hangin’ With Mr Cooper, You Take the Kids and Rude Awakening, as well as other film roles.
Although he took a step back in 2010, he made a guest appearance in two episodes of the 2018 reboot of Magnum PI starring Jay Hernandez and British actress Perdita Weeks.
In tribute, his daughter Ch-a wrote on Facebook: “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left us left to everyone.
“I love you Dad. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will take care of Mom, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest be quiet.”
Mosley leaves behind his wife of 60 years Toni, daughter Ch-a and son Brandonn, grandson Austin; and several nieces and nephews.
