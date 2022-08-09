Universal Studios Hollywood Shares 2022 Pass Member Appreciation Days Benefits and Perks





Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating its Member Passes by launching another series of Member Pass Appreciation Days from August 16 through September 30, 2022. Annual and Season Pass members are encouraged to take advantage of limited time offers available only to them, redeemable by simply showing their pass to a team member at any participating location. As a thank you for being part of the Universal Studios Hollywood Pass member family, pass members will receive the following perks and benefits throughout the event: Free Collectible Magnet Pass members can pick up their AP Minion-inspired magnet inside the park at the Universal Studio Store. Just ask at checkout and show your valid annual or seasonal membership. Available from August 16. Special effects show with Q&A after the show Held on August 28, 2022 at 6:15 p.m.; Pass

Join us for a performance of our special effects show and enjoy a special Q&A with our cast and crew.Check the Universal Studios Hollywood website for a chance to RSVP. The seats are limited. One must reserve. Restrictions apply. Food and beverage offerings in the park Get a free popcorn refill when you purchase or return your Universal Souvenir Popcorn Bucket.

Buy a Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir mug and get a 2nd one at 50% off

Visit the Jurassic Café and try the new Pyroraptor Passionfruit Lemonade, or visit the Mels Diner and enjoy the limited-time Chocolate Coca-Cola Float. Shopping and games in the park Purchase a bottled or canned soft drink and receive your choice of a FREE drinking straw or sleeve. (Redeem at participating locations: Universal Tower Snack Bar, Palace Deli & Market, Studio Café, Minion Cafe, Hollywood & Dine and Mels Diner.)

Spend $100 or more on retail merchandise at the Universal Studio Store inside the park and receive $20 off your retail purchase.

Receive a free engraving with the purchase of a The Wizarding World of Harry Potter wand or a free embroidery with the purchase of a The Wizarding World of Harry Potter robe. (Redeem at participating locations: Engraving is only offered at Ollivanders; Embroidery is offered at Universal Studio Store inside the park and at Dervish & Banges)

Buy Free One Get One Carnival Game

Receive 25% off a 1-year My Universal Photos photo pass for 12 months of unlimited digital downloads. Includes photos from participating Universal Studios Hollywood locations, including character rides, meet-and-greets, and traveling photographers. Visit any My Universal Photos location in the park for details.

Get $20 off a Universal Express 1-Day Upgrade on your annual or seasonal membership. Universal CityWalk Offers A secret voodoo donut will be available to Pass members, who will also receive a 15% discount upon presentation of their valid annual or seasonal pass.

Dine at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, Vivo Italian Kitchen or Jimmy Buffetts Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and receive a free chef’s appetizer when you purchase 2 or more adult entrees at regular price. See the official Universal Studios Hollywood website for full details and any offer restrictions. Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insideuniversal.net/2022/08/universal-studios-hollywood-shares-perks-and-benefits-for-2022s-pass-member-appreciation-days/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos