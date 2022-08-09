Giada De Laurentiis makes this summery recipe almost “everyday,” but it’s not her only mouth-watering idea for burrata

Giada De Laurentiis is an expert in Italian cuisine, especially when it comes to burrata cheese. The Food Network star has a mouth-watering summer recipe for Italian cottage cheese that she makes almost “daily.” But De Laurentiis can also get creative with burrata, and she has several other ways to serve it.

Giada De Laurentiis Makes This Summer Burrata Recipe Almost Every Day

Burrata cheese is often paired with Italian staples like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and basil. But for the perfect summer appetizer, De Laurentiis likes to take those flavors to the next level by adding three unexpected ingredients to the mix: sweet corn, fresh nectarines (or peaches), and fresno pepper.

The celebrity chef says she’s such a fan of this flavor combination that she could easily make it a full meal any day during the short time when nectarines and corn are in season at the same time.

“I do this almost every day. Sometimes the corn is so soft that I don’t even cook it; otherwise I toast it briefly to bring the sugars to the surface. It’s a casual and family starter, but honestly, I love it so much I’ll make it my lunch and dinner! That’s everything I love about summer cooking,” she wrote in a Giadzy blog post.

Ingredients Needed for Burrata with Nectarine and Corn

It takes less than an hour to do it delicious summer dish, and you only need a handful of oils, spices, and fresh, seasonal ingredients. This recipe calls for two small ripe nectarines cut into wedges and a third cup of chopped fresh basil.

Next on the list is a fresh fresno or serrano chile, thinly sliced, two teaspoons of white balsamic vinegar, a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil (plus a little more if needed), and half a teaspoon kosher salt.

Finally, you will need eight slices of rustic Italian bread, four cobs of corn (chipped and no silk), eight ounces of fresh burrata (drained and patted dry), and half a teaspoon of flaked salt. Maldon.

We have to repeat that De Laurentiis uses the white variety of balsamic vinegar for this recipe because it is more syrupy and sweeter than the regular type. Plus, it has a sweeter acidity, and she says it’s a fantastic way to dress burrata.

How to Make Giada De Laurentiis Favorite Burrata Recipe

In a medium bowl, gently combine the nectarines, basil, chili pepper, vinegar, olive oil and kosher salt. Then set it aside and let it marinate at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Or, up to two hours in the refrigerator.

Towards the end of the marinating time, heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Next, brush your slices of bread with olive oil and toast them on both sides – about two to three minutes on each side.

Add the corn to the skillet and grill it on all sides long enough to heat it through with a few charred spots. Then use a sharp knife to cut the kernels off the cobs and add those kernels to the nectarine mixture in your bowl.

“To serve, pour the peach mixture into a dish. Tear the burrata into 8-12 good-sized pieces and arrange them on the salad. Sprinkle the ake salt evenly over the cheese and drizzle the cheese with a little extra olive oil. Serve with toast,” the recipe reads.

Peach, corn and burrata is a ‘celebration of summer’

A very similar idea to the corn and nectarine recipe is from De Laurentiis Peach, corn and burrata bruschetta. As the celebrity chef explains, “This bruschetta is a celebration of summer! Sweet corn and peaches are balanced with a hint of spice from Fresno pepper slices and super creamy burrata.

The ingredient list is very similar, but not exactly the same. You will need two ears of corn with the kernels cut off, two small peaches, thinly sliced, one thinly sliced ​​Fresno or serrano pepper, one-third cup chopped fresh basil, two teaspoons white balsamic vinegar, one teaspoon extra virgin olive oil (plus more for drizzling) and half a teaspoon of kosher salt.

The recipe also calls for eight half-inch-thick slices of ciabatta bread, a quarter cup of olive oil, eight ounces of burrata cheese (drained and patted dry), and a half teaspoon of sea salt. puff sea.

Try Giada De Laurentiis Romesco Pasta Salad with Burrata

Food Network star makes burrata shine in her recipe for Romesco pasta salad. She describes Romesco as the “Spanish version of pesto”. But instead of basil and Parmesan cheese, the sauce gets most of its flavor from roasted red peppers.

“You’ll often see it with tomatoes too, but we’ve kept it simple for this tasty pasta salad. The sauce gives everything a great smoky sweetness, while the burrata makes everything so deliciously creamy – and you can’t go wrong with cherry tomatoes and arugula too,” shares De Laurentiis.

“This is a great pasta salad to make a few hours or a day before you want to eat it – it holds up well and the flavors develop even more the longer it rests.”

Burrata puts a ‘delicious twist’ on roasted caprese salad

De Laurentiis is such a big fan of Caprese Salad that she says she’ll “take it in any form.” She puts her own “delicious twist” on it with her recipe for Roasted caprese salad with burratawhich she promises everyone will love.

“When the tomatoes aren’t at their seasonal peak, but I think a menu could use a good Caprese salad, this is the recipe to turn to,” says De Laurentiis.

“Roasting tomatoes removes all that excess water, which concentrates the flavor of the tomato and makes it super deliciously sweet!” Topped with basil, arugula and lots of torn burrata cheese, salt and olive oil… does it get any better than that? »

Giada De Laurentiis says this is her favorite way to cook beets

One of the Food Network star’s favorite ways to cook beets is to roast them with other aromatics, as she does with her recipe for Roasted beet and burrata salad. She likes to cook beets this way because they absorb so much flavor. And in this specific recipe, the beets acquire a “vivid flavor” by being cooked with fresh thyme and champagne vinegar.

De Laurentiis says you can cook the beets ahead of time and put them in the fridge until you’re ready to make your salad.

“A quick shallot and dijon vinaigrette, arugula, burrata cheese and a good sprinkle of pine nuts, and you have a lovely salad suitable for any meal,” she says. “Note that if you can’t find mini beets, regular sized beets work just as well – they may need more time in the oven to become tender.”

