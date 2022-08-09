Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ role could have gone to a first-time actor

Acting awards tend to be among the most anticipated recognitions at the Emmys each year, while several below-the-line awards are announced off the air. That makes sense, given that the lead, supporting, and guest actor categories are where all the A-list names are housed, but it’s one of the quieter races that the Academy provides. of television a talent to look for in the first place: the Emmy Awards. for the cast.

Among the 20 nominations won by “The White Lotus” are the names of stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn. Casting director Meredith Tucker describes the process of tinkering with these actors as “fast and furious.”

“We didn’t start casting auditions until after Labor Day, and they wanted everyone to be in Hawaii by October 15,” she says. “But we were one of the few new shows actively launching. Most of the other stuff that was running had been delayed from spring just with the [pandemic] stop, so it was really kind of an embarrassment of riches in terms of actors who wanted to be on the show.

Bartlett, who played tortured station manager Armond, was a star of the season, but hadn’t yet been considered a leading man before “The White Lotus.” Tucker had admired his performance as Oliver Spencer in a single episode of ‘Sex and the City’ for years, but “didn’t have many opportunities to bring him on, because for a lot of things I’m on ‘ve worked, it was just too pretty,” she laughs. But here she realized Bartlett might be the perfect fit.

“He did this thing when Shane [Lacy] first complains about the room and says, “Should I call my mother?” Murray cocked his head that way, at that moment you could tell his Armond recognized that this guy was going to be a nightmare. It sums up so much what we needed. He sold me. »

For “Abbott Elementary,” casting director Wendy O’Brien, CSA, was surprisingly in tune with creator and star Quinta Brunson from the get-go. “I came up with a list of names that I had considered prototypes, and we matched a few of them,” she says of their first encounters. Coincidentally, they were both eyeing Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams for the key roles they are now nominated for. But in the case of goofy school principal Ava Coleman, Janelle James, also nominated, was a newer actress who almost immediately staked her claim.

“There’s a general casting stage where studios and networks want to explore what ‘high value’ names they can add to the set to attract viewers, and we were definitely looking for people with much bigger resumes. “, says O’Brien. “And then I got her own band and it was just one of those times, there aren’t a ton of them, where I thought, ‘If she doesn’t get that role, I don’t know what I do as casting’ director.’ It was so obvious.”

Sometimes finding the right person for a role depends on an actor’s mental preparation, not just the strength of the performance. “Euphoria” casting director Jennifer Venditti says that while Zendaya was always the top pick for the role of Rue, which in 2020 made her the youngest person to win a Leading Drama Actress Emmy, an Actor for the first time was also considered.

“There was a young woman who had been spotted on the street by my team who was a magical person and had a similar trajectory to Rue and had come to the other side,” Venditti says, referring to Rue’s struggles with the substance addiction. “But with a TV show, it can take many years [of work]. We all loved her, but when we went through the rigors of the process, we weren’t sure if she could handle what it would take in terms of stamina.

Venditti connected the young actor with a coach in hopes of acclimating him to the emotional weight of the project, but ultimately she and Levinson weren’t convinced she was ready: “It’s so interesting. A polar opposite. Because here comes Zendaya, who has none of Rue’s life experiences, who was able to tap into her toolbox and access it in such a beautiful way.

But for the role of Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, a series of conversations about the project was enough to set her up for success despite the fact that her previous work experience was in modeling, not acting.

“I contacted his agent and they were initially successful. [The actor] had to be open to all sorts of sexual situations. So imagine you weren’t really thinking about acting, and someone brought in an opportunity with possible nudity,” Venditti says. “I was like, ‘Can we just meet?’ Obviously, I would respect her decision if it was something she was ultimately not comfortable with, but I didn’t feel comfortable not discussing it to see what happened. she thought and explain what it was.

Schafer was also set up with an interim coach and ultimately decided to pursue the role. The rest was easy: “She did her auditions with [the first-time actor who was being considered for Rue]. And she also did something that I find so beautiful: when it was time for the other young woman to do a scene that was hers, she showed up for her. She was so present and so natural with those other scenes that weren’t hers. You find that with good actors, that’s what they do for each other.

Venditti points out that in addition to judging the hit sets that make it to the screen, it’s important to understand just how much of the process happens in the dark.

“There are a lot of people you never see. Stories where we go to strip clubs, festivals or amusement parks, or just walk the streets of different cities and get in touch with people so open,” she says. “It’s a vulnerable act to stand in front of a camera and share yourself, and try to be someone else in front of people. I feel honored that people engage with us in this way.