Padres Daily: Think Wild; Manny being Manny can help smooth things over; De Soto’s march to history

It’s time to let the Dodgers go.

Forget the National League West. The Dodgers lead the division by 15 games.

The Padres fell close to being out of playoff position.

They sit sixth of six available NL playoff spots, a game and a half ahead of the seventh-placed Brewers.

At this point, we have to fight our way to the playoffs, Padres manager Bob Melvin said last night. Realistically, catching (the Dodgers) at this point, it’s going to be really tough. So you had to time it right and play better and play better towards the end of the season and hopefully get into the playoffs.

Winning a wild card spot was probably the only reasonable expectation for a while, and it’s the only undeniable goal now.

Our main goal is to get into the playoffs and then if we get those guys again we try to take care of business in this series, said Wil Myers.

The Padres can hope that having to fight for a spot will end up being a good thing.

Often wildcard teams play well at the end, finding a way in, Melvin said. You have to find that dynamic.

The Dodgers won 106 games last season and lost in the NL Championship Series to the Braves, who won 88, made some key moves at the trade deadline and won the World Series.

What, MM are you worried?

The Padres hit base four times yesterday and hit .130 / .190 / .163 in the three-game series at Dodger Stadium, where two sold-out crowds and then a healthy rally of 48,093 yesterday afternoon makes their presence felt.

It was a great atmosphere all three games, Padres first baseman Josh Bell said. It wasn’t the result we just had, but it’s just part of it. We have to bounce back tomorrow and take on the Giants.

That was pretty much the message from the Padres after a 4-0 loss in the season finale. Pass.

You can read my game history (here) to see how the Padres insisted the disappointing streak wasn’t a big deal in the grand scheme.

One of the things I enjoy most about my job is the appreciation it has given me of the difference between professional athletes and the rest of us, not only in terms of physical ability, but also confidence and focus. This is especially true for adults.

If understood, it’s no surprise when Manny Machado says something like this:

Padres swept by Dodgers.

Manny Machado is not worried.

Why?

“I’m Manny (beep) Machado.” — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 8, 2022

No, Machado is not playing well and hasn’t been for a month. He may ultimately have to answer for a season gone wrong.

But a big part of why he’s been among MLB’s top 10 or so and one of the league’s two or three most enduring players for the past decade is because he believes what he believes on its own.

And if he is able to do what he usually does and get out of his crisis, the way he thinks will be a big reason.

Rotation case

Yu Darvish made his fifth straight quality start last night, ending a three-game streak in which the Padres’ starters allowed at least five earned runs.

Over the past 25 games, the rotation has a 5.05 ERA. That’s almost 1.57 points more than in the first 86 games of the season. The starters 1.30 WHIP in this span is up from 1.19 in the first 86 games.

GS: game starters; QS: quality start; IP: innings pitched; WHIP on + hits/IP; BAA: batting average against. Note: MacKenzie Gore and Reiss Knehr both started during this time. (baseball-reference)

It’s a troubling trend for a group that has been the team’s strength in the first three months of the season.

It doesn’t come at the right time, I guess, Joe Musgrove said. We started the year, Sean (Manea), me and Darv were very strong. MacKenzie (Gore) was very strong. Blake (Snell) was a bit slow to start. Now that Blake is reprising his role, Darvish is back on his role. You just have to wait and lean on these guys in these times until other guys can come along. Much of the mid season you have aches and little aches and everything and you lose range of motion in certain areas which can delay the delivery of a tick.

The Padres have the figure to roll with that five.

Nick Martinez doesn’t seem like an option to start again even though he probably could.

Martinez last threw 41-plus shots in a game on June 18, the most recent of his 10 starts. After a few longer relief outings, he’s mostly been used one inning at a time over the past few weeks, but he threw 37 pitches in 2 1/3 innings on Thursday and also throws more warm-up pitches than most. relievers.

If there’s one guy who could be stretched quickly, it would be him, Melvin said. I don’t think that’s the plan right now.

Same same

The Padres have used the same formation in consecutive games for only the third time this season.

I must have fallen asleep, Melvin said before yesterday’s game.

The Sunday Padres lineup, as posted in the clubhouse.

I think the top and middle of the order are going to look the same for the most part, said Melvin, who used 99 different batting orders in 111 games.

(It’s the middle of the pack in terms of the number of different batting orders used by teams.)

Number of games each Padres player has started in each spot in the batting order. (baseball-reference)

Jake Cronenworth hit fifth and Brandon Drury sixth against right-handed starters Wednesday and Friday. The Padres faced a left-handed starter for the second straight game yesterday and face a left-handed (Alex Wood) in today’s series opener against the Giants.

Myers has started in center field the past two games, but Melvin has indicated he could pitch left-handed hitter Trent Grisham against Wood. Grisham actually hits 19 points more against lefties than righties.

Walk through history

You know how we got used to seeing Fernando Tatis Jr. do things few (or none) had done in the history of the game?

Well, Soto did more.

With two walks yesterday, Soto hit 469 for his career. That’s one more than Ted Williams and the most by any player in his 23-year season, and Soto still has up to 51 games to add to that total.

It means a lot, Soto said. It is a good achievement. I mean, it’s amazing to be around these names. They have been legends, Hall of Famers. It feels good at the start of my career. I just have to keep grinding.

By the way, I wrote (here) that Melvin was specific about Tatis’ rehab assignment and assimilation plan in training yesterday.

