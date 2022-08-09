Will act in Bollywood if paid well,” says Fahadh Faasil





Talking about the coexistence of larger-than-life movies and multi-stars like Pushpa with movies like Malayankunju which rely heavily on a single actor, Fahadh says the scale of the film is not based on the number of actors. The effort and workload for each film is the same, “I do not differentiate between the two and I firmly believe that one will not replace the other. When asked which Bollywood actor and director he would like to work with, Fahadh says he is open to anything exciting in Bollywood. He laughs saying he is ready to work with anyone willing to pay him the money he needs.

Fahadh attributes the consistent success of his films and the script selection process to the talented filmmakers, writers, musicians and technicians he is able to work with. I’m looking for something I’ve never seen, heard or experienced before. I look for freshness in a film.” Going deeper into the criteria he looks for before signing on to a movie, he says he wants to entertain people because that’s why they come to theaters.

Asked about his craft and how he approaches the role of a character in film, Fahadh says he is completely dependent on his writers and directors. Interactions with them about his role allow him to better understand the world of the characters. He further added that he prefers to act in one movie at a time to make sure he doesn’t work too hard and does his best for that particular role.

