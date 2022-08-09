‘Virginian’ and ‘Last Picture Show’ actor Clu Gulager dies





Clu Gulager, a multifaceted actor best known for his roles on “The Virginian” and “The Last Picture Show,” has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old. The passing of the veteran comedian was confirmed on Facebook by his daughter-in-law, Diane Goldner, who said Gulager died “surrounded by his loving family”. Clu was as caring as he was loyal and dedicated to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee Nation, a rule breaker, quick-witted and shrewd and always on the side of the underdog,” the statement on Saturday read. “He was in a good mood, an avid reader, tender and kind. Loud and dangerous. Born William Martin Gulager in 1928, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the actor has accumulated over 165 credits over his rich career spanning almost seven decades. A mainstay of TV Westerns, Gulager was perhaps best known on the small screen for his role in “The Virginian,” in which he played the unflappable Deputy Sheriff Emmett Ryker. He joined the series in the third season in 1965 and appeared in over 50 episodes before leaving in 1968. according to the Hollywood Reporter. Other Notable TV Credits included “Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Knight Rider”, “Hawaii Five-O” and Murder, She Wrote. » Steve Franken (left) and Clu Gulager in the 1974 ABC TV movie ‘Houston, We’ve Got a Problem’. General Disney entertainment content via Getty Images Gulager, part of Cherokee, has also had an illustrious big-screen career, appearing in a variety of iconic films, including Don Siegel’s “Winning,” “McQ” and “The Killers.” In the latter, he portrayed the understudy of hitman Charlie Strom (Lee Marvin), who is beaten up by a mob boss, played by former President Ronald Reagan. Gulager’s performance in “The Killers” persuaded director Peter Bogdanovich, who died in January, to cast him in the critically acclaimed 1971 classic “The Last Picture Show.” He played Abilene, the sleazeball oil mogul who made love to both Lois Farrow (Ellen Burstyn) and her daughter Jacy (Cybill Shepherd). Clu Gulager arrives at the premiere of Dimension Films’ ‘Piranha 3DD’ at Mann’s Chinese Theater on May 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images In the 1980s, Gulager also appeared in a series of B-level horror films such as the warehouse worker battling zombies in “Return of the Living Dead”, a role he was initially reluctant to take on. . “I didn’t particularly want to do it, he recalls in an interview in 2017. with Tulsa World. I thought I was a little above that. And it turns out that if I remembered it at all, that’s what I’ll be remembered for because I killed 18 zombies and then they came back and bombarded me! Gulager’s last on-screen role was as a bookstore clerk in Quentin Tarantinos’ 2019 love letter Tinseltown Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Gulager in the ABC television series “Dog and Cat.” ABC While some might see acting as a frivolous pursuit, Gulager believed the profession was absolutely essential to the health of society. “I tell the young students in my class that what we do is as important as the work of a man who grows wheat, of the doctor who saves lives, of the architect who builds houses, he said. said in an ABC statement before starring in the TV movie Stickin Together in 1978, according to the New York Times. What we do, in our best times, is to provide humanity with food for the spirit. Gulager was married to singer-actress Miriam Byrd-Nethery until her death in 2003. He is survived by his sons, John and Tom, and grandson, Clu Mosha.

