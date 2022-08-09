Olivia Newton-John Tributes: Hollywood Pays Tribute to ‘Grease’ Star and Singer

Jane Lynch, Antonio Banderas, Lea Salonga, Gabrielle Union, George Takei and more have paid tribute to “Grease” star and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73. In addition to John Travolta, who shared a heartfelt message about his ‘Grease’ co-star on Instagram, other Hollywood actors, directors and members took to social media to remember Newton’s career. -John.

On Monday, Newton-John’s husband announced that she “passed away peacefully at her Southern California ranch…surrounded by family and friends,” adding that she was “a symbol of triumphs and ‘hope for over 30 years’ after sharing her breast experiences. cancer.

Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, posted a series of photographs with her and her mother on Instagram without a caption.

Jane Lynch, who sang “Physical” alongside Newton-John for her guest episode on “Glee” in 2010, simply tweeted, “ONJ. Angel.”

Dionne Warwick, who featured Newton-John on her 2006 album “My Friends and Me,” wrote that “another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir”, and called the singer “one of those nicest ones I’ve had the pleasure of recording”. and play with.

Another angelic voice has been added to the celestial choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I’ve had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will definitely miss her. She now rests in the arms of Heavenly Father 🥲🙏🏾♥️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 8, 2022

Singer Richard Marx posted a series of photos of him and Newton-John over the years, calling him “as kind and loving a person as there ever was”.

My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there ever was. I will miss you everyday. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb —Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge wrote a tribute to the musician on Twitter, revealing that Newton-John was one of the first to contact her after her own cancer diagnosis.

Have a nice trip dear friend. She was one of the first to contact me after my cancer diagnosis. What a beautiful woman and special talent. Hard to know what to say. She will be missed. https://t.co/Y4y4hwIhB4 — Melissa Etheridge (@methridge) August 8, 2022

‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei said: “We have lost a great iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, who left us too soon at 73. Hopefully she is now in the great Xanadu at the Beyond. Know that we are forever desperately devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and joy.

We have lost a great emblematic artist in Olivia Newton John, who left us too soon at 73 years old. I hope she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever desperately devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and joy. —George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Lea Salonga, who stars in HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars” reboot “Original Sin,” said, “Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. She was one of the voices of my childhood. My deepest condolences to everyone she loved and loved.”

Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. It was one of the voices of my childhood. Sincere condolences to everyone she loved and loved. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) August 8, 2022

Director James Gunn shared his condolences and revealed he lived in Newton-John’s former home at one point.

Really sad to hear of Olivia Newton-John’s passing. My first real crush when I was a kid. I loved Grease and her music and also bought and lived in the beautiful house she built in Malibu for a while. May she rest in peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022

‘Last Night in Soho’ and ‘Shaun of the Dead’ director Edger Wright paid tribute to the late star with praise for his cult musical film ‘Xanadu.’

Olivia Newton John dominated the charts and Top Of The Pops so much when I was a kid, I felt like she WAS pop music. And yes, Xanuda is still a stone cold classic song. RIP x pic.twitter.com/k8wR1bi5G0 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 8, 2022

Read more reactions to Newton-John’s death below.

Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. 🖤

Sincere condolences to all his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/qgHBVX4iMz —Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 8, 2022

Farewell with love to the legend which will forever remain my first crush. Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. 🥲🙏🏼👼🏻 https://t.co/IDdhwtoiDX —Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) August 8, 2022

“Grease” is my #1 movie of all time and has made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. My sister and I watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a true gift of woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022

RIP Olivia Newton-John

Thank you so much for the wonderful music and fun memories. pic.twitter.com/QBUnxEgmtn — Danish Cook (@DaneCook) August 8, 2022

I am SO saddened to learn of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so starstruck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the softest, brightest light and I loved getting to know her on “It’s My Party.” RIP dear, sweet Olivia. pic.twitter.com/4FFgolVQNk — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 8, 2022

Very sad that the charming, talented and courageous Olivia Newton-John has passed away. I never met her, but everyone said she was wonderful, always kind. — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) August 8, 2022

Very sad news. Great admiration for the way she bravely faced breast cancer. Condolences to his loving family and friends. 🙏🏾💕 https://t.co/O5xuNjbAx4 —Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 8, 2022

Sad news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. https://t.co/pLwr2UhSB3 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 8, 2022