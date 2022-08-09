New Pac-Man movie in development by Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios





There are tons of superhero movies and sequels to original blockbuster movies that audiences can expect in theaters, but box office success can never be expected to be video games. or arcade games that turned into movies. And now Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios are teaming up to deliver a popular arcade game franchise, Pac manon the big screen. Released by Japanese video game company Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (formerly Namco) in 1980, Pac manhas a player controlling the yellow orb of the same name, as it winds through a maze in an attempt to chew up dots, while being chased by four differently colored ghosts. The game was a smash hit in the 80s in the United States and swept the country with Pac-Man Fever, eventually releasing follow-up games such as Ms. Pac-Man and countless merchandising, brands, TV shows and songs. , as an 80s animated television series of the same name that aired on ABC and a 2013 cartoon show Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures who played on Disney XD in the United States. While plot details are currently under wraps, the film will be based on an original idea by Sonic the Hedgehog associate producer Chuck Williams. Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof will produce for Wayfarer Studios, and Williams and Tim Kwok will produce for Lightbeam. A subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings, launched following Namcos’ 2005 merger with toy maker and distributor Bandai, Bandai Namco is home to iconic games such as Pac man, tekken, Gundam and Taiko no Tatsujin among many others. Recently announcing a $125 million investment to drive strategic growth, Wayfarer Studios is best known for producing the original 2020 Disney+ movie. Clouds directed by Baldoni, which was the first-ever narrative acquisition of global platforms.

