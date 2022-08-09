Hollywood elite lawyer Bert Fields dies at 93

Among his most famous cases was his fierce representation of Jeffrey Katzenberg, the chief executive of DreamWorks Animation, against the Walt Disney Company, for denying Mr. Katzenberg $250 million contract bonuses for hits such as The Lion King. and The Little Mermaid when he was that president of the studios, from 1984 to 1994. Mr. Fields conducted a scathing cross-examination of then-Disney chief Michael Eisner, revealing that Mr. Eisner once told the co-writer of his autobiography that he hated Mr. Katzenberg.

I hate the little dwarf, Mr. Eisner had said, according to Mr. Fields’ questioning in the courtroom.

The revelation angered Mr Eisner so much that he got up from the witness chair and warned Mr Fields that he was pushing him too hard. The impression left by the exchange baffled the Disney company, which had built its reputation on lovable midgets, among other animated characters, and the benevolent, fatherly studio heads it presented on television. He settled the lawsuit for the full $250 million, more than triple the amount ever awarded to an individual in a Hollywood lawsuit, according to Variety.

When producer Harvey Weinstein and his brother, Bob, wanted to split their production company Miramax from Disney, a lawsuit seemed inevitable. But Mr. Fields, aware of Disney’s distrust of him, cut a deal in which Disney was able to keep the Miramax name and its library of 550 films; in return, he had to give the Weinsteins $130 million to start a new film company.

In the entertainment business, entering litigation without Bert Fields is like entering the Arctic without a jacket, Harvey Weinstein, who is now in prison for sex crimes, told The New York Times.