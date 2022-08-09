From Kapoor & Sons to Dil Dhadakne Do: Bollywood Films About Sibling Relationships | Bollywood movies about sibling relationships





Dil Dhadakne Do and Kapoor & Sons, among several other Bollywood films, are a few movies that portray the brotherly bond on screen.

Like every other relationship in the world, the sibling bond is one of a kind. A relationship that has cute and serious banter, but full of warmth. A relationship you can rely on after your parents. A relationship you can turn to when you can’t reach your parents. Over the years, Bollywood has made several films that revolve around this relationship or portray a beautiful bond between siblings in the background. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, here is a curated list of movies from the past decade that you can watch with your siblings and celebrate the occasion together. Kapoor & Sons In this 2016 family drama film, Fawad Khan and Siddharth Malhotra starred as brothers with Alia Bhatt as the latter. The brothers had a tiff since childhood caused by their mother (played by Ratna Pathak Shah) which led to the brothers not speaking to each other. Yet the first time Fawad spoke about his homosexuality was to his brother. Dear Zindagi In this 2016 Hindi film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, Rohit Saraf played the role of Alia’s brother. The movie is about mental health where Alia Bhatt gets therapy and counseling from Shah Rukh. Rohit being much younger than Alia in the film understands what Alia is going through and supports her as she fights with her parents. The film depicts a small but beautiful bond between the siblings having ice cream together by the sea. Don’t miss: Aarya Walvekar: the 18-year-old who was crowned Miss India USA 2022 Dil Dhadakne Do In the 2015 Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Rahul Bose, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shefali Shah, Ranveer played the role of Priyankas brother. When Priyanka was underestimated by her parents and abused by her husband Rahul, her brother was the one to support and support her, sometimes in her absence. Plus, there were some cute banter between the two throughout. There is always something different in the male characters written by Zoya Akhtar. Kai Po Che The sibling bond in this 2013 Hindi film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Amrita Puri has been portrayed very realistically. Although the relationship between an older brother and a younger sister is not always a cute joke, the younger sister also has to put up with older brothers who sometimes or most of the time overprotect nature. Don’t miss: 5 women share how their friends have impacted their lives Sarbjit In this 2016 Hindi biographical drama film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Randeep Hoodas’ sister. When Sarbjit (Randeep) is sentenced to death in a Pakistani prison, his sister Dalbir (Aishwarya) is determined to free him and fights with her lawyer. Did you like this article? Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

