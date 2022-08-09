Sean Bean Says Intimacy Coordinators Could Ruin Love Scenes





Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Sean Bean is a veteran actor. He has dead in every way imaginable on the screen, of death by the arrows in the Lord of the Rings to a good old fashioned beheading game of thrones. He knows you can’t just shoot an action sequence without a stunt coordinator. And yet, the actor decided to go public that he didn’t really see the point of having on-set intimacy coordinators for sex scenes. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Bean suggested that intimacy coordinators would potentially negatively impact his performance. It would inhibit me more because it draws attention to things, he says. Someone who says, do this, put your hands there while you touch their thing. It’s unclear if Bean actually worked with an intimacy coordinator during his career, but he went on. I think the natural behavior of lovers would be ruined by someone reducing it to a technical exercise. Bean went on to reminisce about the good old days without Intimacy Coordinators when he filmed 1993’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover. He called the shoot spontaneous, adding: It was a joy. We had good chemistry between us and we knew what we were doing was unusual. (I’ll be waiting to hear that from Beans co-star in that film, Joely Richardson.) He compared it to his recent experience filming a nude scene for snowdrops, which he claimed had been cut for the air. Often the best work you do, where you try to push the envelope and is in nature, gets censored when TV companies or advertisers say too much, he said. When the interviewer noted that intimacy coordinators offered a level of protection for actors, especially in the wake of Me Too, Bean said, I guess it depends on the actress. While talking about the Me Too movement, the actor also reportedly reflected on the difficulty of being a man in the modern age. Certain aspects of a man’s character are now frowned upon as discriminatory or rude. But I think you gotta be careful not to lose sight of what a man is, he said. Many men these days feel like apologists for their sexuality and masculinity. And I think that’s something that men need to remember and celebrate as much as women celebrate their femininity. OK. Fortunately, despite Beans’ disapproval, intimacy coordinators have become an increasingly normal and necessary part of Hollywood. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us.

