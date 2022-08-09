Arts, culture and entertainment for the week of August 8 to 14





LANSING, Michigan It’s another busy week in arts, culture and entertainment. Jackson County Fair Jackson County Fair The Jackson County Fair kicked off Sunday and continues all week in Keeley Park. The annual event features many thrilling rides, amazing fair food, 4-H exhibits and week-long entertainment. Fair organizers say the fair offers something fun for the whole family. The fair ends on Saturday. city ​​pulse Douglas and fir trees This week is full of good music. Friday at UrbanBeat in Old Town Lansing, Douglas & the Firs take center stage. Douglas & the Firs is the (mostly) solo project of Lansing singer/songwriter Doug Mains. His show blends inspiration from traditional folk music and contemporary singer-songwriters like Damien Rice and Cat Stevens. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. St. John’s Mint Festival St. John’s Mint Festival Logo Friday also marks the start of the annual St. Johns Mint Festival. The theme of this year’s festival celebrates our roots – an invitation to reflect on St. Johns’ history, connections and agricultural heritage. There will be an arts and crafts show, corn hole tournament, live music, drinks tent and more. The festival continues until Sunday. Phil Denny Phil Denny On Saturday, Billboard’s #1 recording artist Phil Denny is hosting his 4th annual Phil Denny’s Armory Smooth Jazz Fete at the Marshall Street Armory in Lansing. Denny has become a household name in contemporary jazz and remains a topic of conversation and interest among international audiences. Denny is known for his impressive artistry, passion and unique ability to connect with people on and off stage. source of pride Pride Lansing Finally, on Saturday, Lansing Pride is a celebration of love and diversity that takes place in Old Town. The one-day event includes shows, activities and over 30 local vendors. This is a preview of the events unfolding this week. whatever you do, I hope you succeed! Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News website . For more news in your area, go to In Your Neighborhood page on our website . Stay connected with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closures, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecast. Follow us on twitter Like us on facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/things-to-do/arts-culture-and-entertainment-for-the-week-of-aug-8-through-aug-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos