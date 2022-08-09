Entertainment
New Bollywood film takes a tough stance on domestic violence
This story contains some spoilers for netflixs Darlings.
Alia Bhatthe new bollywood movie darlings sparked a debate on domestic violence in India.
The film stars Bhatt as the protagonist Badru alongside Vijay Varma as Hamza, Shefali Shah as Bhatts Shamsu’s mother, and Roshan Mathew as Zulfi. It revolves around Badru, who hopes her unstable husband will reform if he quits drinking.
However, when her rage goes too far, she and her mother boldly, if clumsily, seek revenge.
darlings was released on Netflix on Friday August 5th. The film directed by Jasmeet K Reen and written by Reen and Perveez Sheikh has arrived on the streaming service at a very critical time in India.
Earlier this year, a photographer named Sania Khan was found dead in her flat in a case ruled as a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband.
Another Indian, Mandeep Kaur, was found dead in his apartment in the United States the same day darlings screened at a Manhattan theater in New York. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.
These two cases had already sparked conversations about domestic violence in South Asian communities. With darlings press release, social media and the internet are now filled with mixed opinions on the matter.
When it comes to reviews, Hindustan time Monika Rawal Kukreja appointed darlings a thoughtful approach to domestic violence despite its flaws.
In parts, the story bothers you when domestic violence is used as a ploy to elicit laughter from a wife stuck with her husband despite the abuse, a man showing no signs of regret or for his actions, silent onlookers presented as caricatures, Kukreja wrote.
The Hindus Anuj Kumar also gave the film a positive review, writing: Dismantle the crutches that help the patriarchy walk around in living rooms, darlings is an offbeat social thriller that ultimately almost boils down to a well-made public service film about domestic violence.
Avinash Lohana from pink villa added: This may attract a plethora of opinions on the path the filmmaker has taken to get her point across, but hopefully it will at least get people talking a lot more about the topic.
But not everyone who has watched the movie is happy with the story.
Many Twitter users have been using the #BoycottAliaBhatt hashtag as they believe the new film supports domestic violence against men.
Bhatt, who also produced the film, said IndieWire that words such as disturbing, upsetting, unfortunate, necessary come to a person’s mind when reading stories like darlings.
millions of [domestic abuses] is even happening now in our country, and it makes me really sad because I feel like there’s an attitude that’s set in that it’s something that happens in every marriage, Oh, that happens with everyone, she said.
But then it comes to [a] really, really disturbing and why come to this? There is also a certain fear and taboo or stigma attached to single people, or people who are not married or in a relationship or who are not divorced. This shouldn’t happen, not anymore.
According to a longitudinal research study by BMC Womens Health analyzing trends and lessons on domestic violence experienced by women in India, between 2001 and 2018, the majority of cases of domestic violence were categorized under cruelty by the husband or his relatives. , with the reported rate of this crime increasing by 53% in 18 years.
The study also pointed out that the rate of cases of cruelty by husbands or relatives was 28.3 per 100,000 women in 2018, a 53% increase from 2001.
It’s too much pressure; it’s a societal structure that was created, Bhatt said. If you are in a happy union with someone, then of course celebrate it, have fun, live a good life, but if you are not, then you would rather be alone than in such a troubled dynamic .
We need to keep having this conversation. Cinema is one of the best mediums for [state] a point and reach out to people, and strike a chord with them emotionally and mentally.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the 24-hour national helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website. here.
