Famous Hollywood litigator dies at 93 – The Hollywood Reporter

Bert Fields, the famous entertainment litigator whose clients included Edward G. Robinson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Tom Cruise, Warren Beatty, the Beatles and a host of other luminaries, studios and talent agencies, have passed away. He was 93 years old.

Fields died peacefully Sunday night at his Malibu home, a spokesperson for his law firm, Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger Llp, said.

“For forty years we have been blessed with Bert’s brilliance, decency and charm,” said Bob Baradaran, managing partner of Greenberg Glusker. “Bert was a beloved colleague, friend and mentor who nurtured a generation of exceptional lawyers. We were fortunate to know and work with such a remarkable lawyer and human being.

A long-time partner at Greenberg Glusker and stay on THRfrom the annual Power Lawyers list, Fields over his six-decade career has also represented the likes of David GiveJames Cameron, Dustin Hoffman, Michael Jackson, Mike Nichols, Jerry Bruckheimer, Joel Silver and Madonna; companies such as Dream works SKG, MGM, United Artists, The Weinstein Co. and Sony Music; and famous authors including Mario Puzojames EyeletTom Clancy, Clive Cussler and Richard Bach.

Among his first clients were Robinson, whom he represented in a 1950s are quarreling for divorce over the sale of the impressionist work of the actor – Elaine May and Peter Falk, and he has formed an alliance with AAC co-founder Michael ovitz around the time this agency was launched in 1975.

Feared across the city, Fields rose to fame for taking on Paramount Pictures and protecting writer-director May’s final cut on her 1976 film. Mike and Nicky – famous, but also notorious, because his influence on the matter involved the mysterious disappearance of the only copy of the film in circumstances that Fields may have engineered.

Indeed, the fact that he allegedly jumped from a plane from New York to Los Angeles just as the footprint disappeared in Manhattan suggests he might have been the bagman.

“I’m not going to say who did what”, Fields Told the new yorker in 2006. May said, “He was what you always thought Perry Mason was. He did everything, and he did it without pay because I had no money. I finally paid him a year later, but he didn’t know I would.

Fields never spoke, but Paramount caved, and that was what mattered. Decades later, the Walt Disney Co., which Fields argued for a $280 million settlement on behalf of top movie directors, did the same. Katzenbergwho had left the company after an acrimonious split with then-Chief Executive Officer Michael Eisner.

Katzenberg claimed Disney owed him a share of the massive profits from animated hits such as The little Mermaid (1989) and The Lion King (1990). Fields’ interrogation revealed that Eisner once said of Katzenberg“I think I hate the little dwarf.”

The fields Told Lawyer in Los Angeles magazine in 2015 that the best job he ever had was working in a stable as a teenager – his worst was laying down pins in a bowling alley – but it was obvious he also enjoyed practicing law.

Fields represented Beatty when the director refused to cut four minutes to Reds (1981) so Paramount could sell the film to ABC, and he won the deal (Beatty had the final cut). But when director Michael cimino was ordered by 20th Century Fox to cut The Sicilian (1987), he takes the side of the studio and wins again (even if cimino also had the final edit).

He also represented Paramount in its appeal of the Buchwald v. Paramount deal done Coming to America (1988); secured a multimillion-dollar judgment for George Harrison against his former business manager; and, representing DreamWorks SKG and Steven Spielberg, dismissed a request for an injunction against the exposure of Amistad (1997).

More recently, Fields has represented Jamie McCourt against her husband, LA Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, in their 2009 divorce trial; brokered Cruise’s 2012 divorce settlement with Katie Holmes; and represented Shelly Sterling against her husband, Donald Sterling, asking the court to confirm his ability to sell the LA Clippers in 2014 (that’s when Donald called his wife a “pig”).

For Fields, winning clearly mattered — he and his wife maintained homes in the Hollywood Hills, Malibu, New York, Mexico and France, and he was driven to work every day in a Bentley — but his reputation took a hit when he was swept up in a scandal that began in 2002 around Anthony Pelicana “private detective of the stars” whose brutal methods earned him more than a decade in prison for wiretapping, racketeering and possession of weapons.

“Dozens of people detained [Pellicano’s eponymous agency] for his often illegal services,” a federal appeals court wrote, and Fields had retained the PI several times over a period of two decades. Observers questioned what Fields knew of the dirty details — as did federal prosecutors, who considered him “a subject” of their investigation — but ultimately the attorney was never charged with a crime.

Said Cruise in a statement: “Bert Fields was a gentleman, an extraordinary human being. He had a powerful intelligence, a quick wit, and a charm that made every minute of his company enjoyed. I loved him very much and will always love him. It was a privilege to be his friend. »

Katzenberg once said that “watching Bert was like watching a skilled surgeon”.

Says Bruckheimer: “Bert Fields, my attorney, dear friend and trusted confidant for over 40 years, was one of the most extraordinary men I have ever met…Bert was that rare person who could accomplish almost n anything. He was a brilliant litigator, scholar, lecturer, historian and author. He was extremely witty and charming with all the elegance of a true gentleman. But he also had the determination and courage of a street fighter. Bert Fields was a heavyweight. He accomplished everything with dignity and enthusiasm and his indomitable taste for life and adventure.

Born in Los Angeles on March 31, 1929, Bertram Fields was Mildred’s only child. Arlyn Ruben, a former ballet dancer, and Maxwell Fields, an eye surgeon whose patients included Groucho Marx and Mae West. During his teenage years, after his parents divorced, he lived in a boarding house and worked as a caddy.

At UCLA, Fields earned a bachelor’s degree at age 20, then his law degree three years later in 1952 from Harvard Law School, where he served as editor of the Harvard Law Review and graduated magna cum laude. He married his college sweetheart, Amy marksonand served on the faculty of Stanford Law School.

Fields was in the US Air Force during the Korean War as a first lieutenant – in England he was court-martialed – then began practicing law at a firm in Beverly Hills in 1955, the year of the birth of her son, James.

Fields said he won his first jury trial, a case in which he “represented a man who was accused of groping a vice squad undercover officer standing in front of a movie theater urinal. on skis”.

In a 1967 episode of NBC Pickuphe portrayed a prosecutor (Jack Webb, the show’s creator, was a client).

A member of the Council on Foreign Relations and an assistant professor at Stanford Law School, Fields was also an author, having published four novels – two under the pseudonym of D. Kincaid – as well as a biographical work on Richard III, a book analyzing the authorship of Shakespeare and 2020s works In summary: a professional Memoir, telling about his career.

When Puzo died while working on FamilyFields finished it for him (Puzo had left notes for him).

He also played vibraphone for Hollywood’s Les Of them Orchestra of love.

After his brief marriage to marksonhe married the model Lydia Menovitchwhom he met as a client, in 1960. She died of lung cancer in 1986, leaving the lawyer heartbroken. ovitz eventually tried to set it up with a friend, internationally renowned art consultant Barbara Guggenheim, initially to no avail, but Guggenheim later became a client of Fields, and they married in 1991.

She survives him, as do his son, John, and grandchildren, Annabelle and Michael.

Many of Fields’ clients were larger than life, and he hoped to extend his reach into the afterlife as well. “There is tremendous value in the afterlife rights of performers, actors [and] musicians,” he said in a June 2015 speech. “I hope to represent synthesists.”