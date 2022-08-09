a.network launches Nightcap, a full-service games and entertainment agency to manage global 360, social and GTM campaigns





The global gaming audience now represents a third of the world’s population: 3 billion people. [1] The new Nightcap agency, launched by a.network, plans to help innovative brands identify new market opportunities and develop bespoke products to meet the diverse needs presented by this global, multicultural audience. For Max Ornstein, Senior Director of Customer Services, it starts with developing a culturally-inspired strategy born from data-driven insights into what ignites consumer passions for products and experiences. “At Nightcap, we understand that the global gaming audience is one of the most diverse and coveted customer bases, and we use our expertise to reach them and apply it to everything we do,” Ornstein said. “Our mission is to understand why people talk about what matters to them. This allows us to organically and authentically engage with the most relevant audience segments to achieve our partners’ goals. » Nightcap is made up of veteran gamers, technologists, creatives, strategists, and analysts, all steeped in cutting-edge marketing trends and brand development with years of working with the world’s top gaming and entertainment brands. Recent Nightcap campaign wins include Ubisoft, Epic Games, Amazon, Electronic Arts and Activision. According to Rebecca Baroukh, Chief Strategy Officer of Nightcap, the company manufactures “work that thinks”, integrated data-driven solutions that respond and evolve based on consumer needs and customer goals. “Strategy is at the heart of everything we do. We believe that every choice we make must have a clear answer to the age-old question of “why”. Whether it’s something as creative as a trailer or as tactical as a go-to-market plan, we have insight to back it up!” From research to campaign positioning, GTM planning to social asset creation, key art and video to media placement and influencer activations, Nightcap can integrate new solutions at all levels. , says Baroukh. Nightcap is supported by a.network. As Creative Director Matt Bretz explains: “Nightcap shares the DNA of all a.network business units that inspires us to listen first. Evaluate the conversation. The sentiment. Only then do you decide what to create and how to share it. Our work is therefore driven by its audience. Wanted by them. And shared by them. The personality trait that defines Nightcap is “work that thinks about it”. If you have a new or challenging product or a niche audience that you need to cultivate , Nightcap will create bespoke solutions that you won’t find anywhere else in the industry. Nightcap is led by Max Ornstein (Senior Director of Client Services), Daniel Krechmer (Group Creative Director), Rebecca Baroukh (Director of Strategy), Abhaya Hess (Director of Project Management) and supported by a team of over 24 creatives and support Personal. For commercial inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alistdaily.com/entertainment/a-network-launches-nightcap/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos