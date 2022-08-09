Bollywood roundup: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shefali Shah, and more…

– Advertising –

Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Deva Deva’ from ‘Brahmastra’ makes one feel spiritually powerful with rare ease

Mumbai– After receiving huge social media popularity and positive response to the song “Kesariya”, the creators of the mythological fantasy film “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” released the second song from the album on Monday.

Titled ‘Deva Deva’, the song exudes spirituality and a distinctly upbeat beat. It was sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The song encapsulates the magical moment in the film when Shiva, played by Ranbir, finds the power within.

Speaking about his song experience, the Bollywood star shared, “I really enjoyed the song and could relate to it personally on so many levels. Pritam Da, Arijit, Amitabh and Ayan put a lot of effort into creating this masterpiece. The song makes you feel spiritually powerful with rare ease, and I hope everyone feels and appreciates it as much as I do.

The lyrics of the song have a unique blend of love and devotion as Shiva, the protagonist discovers his fire abilities. The song is central to the development of Shiva’s character in the film and does absolute justice to the concept of “love, light and fire”.

Sharing his experience recording the song, playback singer Arijit said in a statement, “It was an absolute pleasure to voice ‘Deva Deva’. The song exudes an impeccable positive energy that is sure to resonate with everyone. I’m really excited about this. I hope the public will enjoy it to the fullest.

The song was composed by Pritam Chakraborty with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The two powerhouse artists have collaborated earlier on multiple times and delivered consistent hits; example, ‘Dangal’, ‘Kalank’ and ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

Sharing his experience on composing the track, Pritam said, “The ‘Brahmastra’ album made me think out loud in terms of bringing spiritual elements into a song. With ‘Deva Deva’ we modernized the music, while keeping the classical and devotional elements prominent. This witty song gives an otherworldly experience, and it was honestly enlightening to create. I hope it’s a treat for everyone.

The song is available to stream on YouTube and all audio streaming platforms.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” hits theaters September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Vicky Kaushal: Lot to take back from the life of Sam Manekshaw

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who announced on Monday the filming of his film “SamBahadur” with his team, believes that there is a lot for him to take away from the leading role of India’s greatest war hero and the first Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. .

Sam Manekshaw’s military career spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 war that led to the establishment of Bangladesh.

Commenting on the start of filming for the film, Vicky, who will try out for the lead role, said: “I’m blessed to play the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is remembered again and whom we love for his contributions to our country.

“There’s a lot to learn and pick up as an actor. With the amount of preparation and hard work from the whole team. I’m sure audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam’s fascinating journey to make India what it is today.

The makers of the film released an exclusive video on Monday featuring glimpses of Vicky as Sam Bahadur with her co-stars, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

This video highlights the dedication to bringing the character to life, from Vicky’s incredible transformation as Sam Bahadur and their tabletop reading sessions, to Meghna Gulzar and her team enthusiastically reimagining realistic character representation through their reading sessions and their preparation for filming.

Excited to embark on this journey, director Meghna Gulzar said, “Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming and rigorous preparation, ‘SamBahadur’ has finally taken the lead. It’s extremely rewarding to be on set and to have the opportunity to tell the inspiring life story of Sam Manekshaw. A life of bravery, courage, determination and righteousness. They don’t make men love her anymore!

Besides Vicky, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her “Dangal” co-star Sanya Malhotra, who plays Manekshaw’s wife.

For Fatima, “it is a huge honor to be part of such an inspiring story of one of our nation’s greatest war heroes.”

She hopes those who haven’t heard of Sam Manekshaw will remember him forever once they watch ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is set to hit theaters in 2023.

Shefali Shah overwhelmed by the love she has for ‘Darlings’

Mumbai– Shefali Shah wowed viewers with her performance in the Alia Bhatt-directed dark comedy drama film “Darlings” and critics praised her for the way she tried out her character Shamshunissa.

After his performances in ‘Jalsa’ and ‘Human’, which kept him in the public eye forever, Shefali showed off another side of his impressive repertoire of skills.

Responding to the praise and looking upset, Shefali said, “The response ‘Darlings’ has received from the public is overwhelming, uplifting and inspiring, to say the least. It is a big congratulations to the whole team for the impeccable dedication they have put into it.

She added: “Personally for me, 2022 has been an incredible and creatively satisfying year so far, as I’ve been able to work on some of the most empowering stories and films. With such great stories, every This year’s content made me want to work 10x harder. I’m so happy that audiences are embracing such diverse content and showering me with so much love.

Going forward, Shefali will be seen reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in ‘Delhi Crime 2’, chasing the serial killer gang ‘kaccha-banian’, and in Anubhuti Kashyap’s campus comedy. “Doctor G” with Ayushmann Khurana and Rakul Preet Singh.

Amala Paul plays a police surgeon in investigative thriller ‘Cadaver’

Mumbai– Actress Amala Paul will be seen in the upcoming Tamil investigative venture ‘Cadaver’ where she will play the role of a police surgeon. She says the voice of the story is intense and demands a more cohesive and serious approach to the role.

The Hindi version of the trailer was released by Boman Irani while the Tamil version was rolled out by superstar Mohanlal and Anirudh who received equally astonishing responses.

Playing investigative narration, she said, “Cadaver is the most interesting character I’ve played so far. The voice of the story is intense and it demands a more consistent and serious approach to the role. I was so surprised by the trailer; you never really understand the work you’ve done unless you see it there.

“The reaction to the trailer was really unexpected. It got so much love from our fans. The feedback from all the fans on the movie was really uplifting. Their appreciation really drives me to do better and work better and diverse characters.

‘Cadaver’ is produced by Amala Paul herself and directed by Anoop S. Panicker. The film stars Amala, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth and Athulya Ravi, and will premiere August 12 on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)