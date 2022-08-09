Entertainment
Bollywood roundup: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shefali Shah, and more…
Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Deva Deva’ from ‘Brahmastra’ makes one feel spiritually powerful with rare ease
Mumbai– After receiving huge social media popularity and positive response to the song “Kesariya”, the creators of the mythological fantasy film “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” released the second song from the album on Monday.
Titled ‘Deva Deva’, the song exudes spirituality and a distinctly upbeat beat. It was sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The song encapsulates the magical moment in the film when Shiva, played by Ranbir, finds the power within.
Speaking about his song experience, the Bollywood star shared, “I really enjoyed the song and could relate to it personally on so many levels. Pritam Da, Arijit, Amitabh and Ayan put a lot of effort into creating this masterpiece. The song makes you feel spiritually powerful with rare ease, and I hope everyone feels and appreciates it as much as I do.
The lyrics of the song have a unique blend of love and devotion as Shiva, the protagonist discovers his fire abilities. The song is central to the development of Shiva’s character in the film and does absolute justice to the concept of “love, light and fire”.
Sharing his experience recording the song, playback singer Arijit said in a statement, “It was an absolute pleasure to voice ‘Deva Deva’. The song exudes an impeccable positive energy that is sure to resonate with everyone. I’m really excited about this. I hope the public will enjoy it to the fullest.
The song was composed by Pritam Chakraborty with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The two powerhouse artists have collaborated earlier on multiple times and delivered consistent hits; example, ‘Dangal’, ‘Kalank’ and ‘Jagga Jasoos’.
Sharing his experience on composing the track, Pritam said, “The ‘Brahmastra’ album made me think out loud in terms of bringing spiritual elements into a song. With ‘Deva Deva’ we modernized the music, while keeping the classical and devotional elements prominent. This witty song gives an otherworldly experience, and it was honestly enlightening to create. I hope it’s a treat for everyone.
The song is available to stream on YouTube and all audio streaming platforms.
Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” hits theaters September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Vicky Kaushal: Lot to take back from the life of Sam Manekshaw
Mumbai– Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who announced on Monday the filming of his film “SamBahadur” with his team, believes that there is a lot for him to take away from the leading role of India’s greatest war hero and the first Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. .
Sam Manekshaw’s military career spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 war that led to the establishment of Bangladesh.
Commenting on the start of filming for the film, Vicky, who will try out for the lead role, said: “I’m blessed to play the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is remembered again and whom we love for his contributions to our country.
“There’s a lot to learn and pick up as an actor. With the amount of preparation and hard work from the whole team. I’m sure audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam’s fascinating journey to make India what it is today.
The makers of the film released an exclusive video on Monday featuring glimpses of Vicky as Sam Bahadur with her co-stars, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
This video highlights the dedication to bringing the character to life, from Vicky’s incredible transformation as Sam Bahadur and their tabletop reading sessions, to Meghna Gulzar and her team enthusiastically reimagining realistic character representation through their reading sessions and their preparation for filming.
Excited to embark on this journey, director Meghna Gulzar said, “Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming and rigorous preparation, ‘SamBahadur’ has finally taken the lead. It’s extremely rewarding to be on set and to have the opportunity to tell the inspiring life story of Sam Manekshaw. A life of bravery, courage, determination and righteousness. They don’t make men love her anymore!
Besides Vicky, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her “Dangal” co-star Sanya Malhotra, who plays Manekshaw’s wife.
For Fatima, “it is a huge honor to be part of such an inspiring story of one of our nation’s greatest war heroes.”
She hopes those who haven’t heard of Sam Manekshaw will remember him forever once they watch ‘Sam Bahadur’.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is set to hit theaters in 2023.
Shefali Shah overwhelmed by the love she has for ‘Darlings’
Mumbai– Shefali Shah wowed viewers with her performance in the Alia Bhatt-directed dark comedy drama film “Darlings” and critics praised her for the way she tried out her character Shamshunissa.
After his performances in ‘Jalsa’ and ‘Human’, which kept him in the public eye forever, Shefali showed off another side of his impressive repertoire of skills.
Responding to the praise and looking upset, Shefali said, “The response ‘Darlings’ has received from the public is overwhelming, uplifting and inspiring, to say the least. It is a big congratulations to the whole team for the impeccable dedication they have put into it.
She added: “Personally for me, 2022 has been an incredible and creatively satisfying year so far, as I’ve been able to work on some of the most empowering stories and films. With such great stories, every This year’s content made me want to work 10x harder. I’m so happy that audiences are embracing such diverse content and showering me with so much love.
Going forward, Shefali will be seen reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in ‘Delhi Crime 2’, chasing the serial killer gang ‘kaccha-banian’, and in Anubhuti Kashyap’s campus comedy. “Doctor G” with Ayushmann Khurana and Rakul Preet Singh.
Amala Paul plays a police surgeon in investigative thriller ‘Cadaver’
Mumbai– Actress Amala Paul will be seen in the upcoming Tamil investigative venture ‘Cadaver’ where she will play the role of a police surgeon. She says the voice of the story is intense and demands a more cohesive and serious approach to the role.
The Hindi version of the trailer was released by Boman Irani while the Tamil version was rolled out by superstar Mohanlal and Anirudh who received equally astonishing responses.
Playing investigative narration, she said, “Cadaver is the most interesting character I’ve played so far. The voice of the story is intense and it demands a more consistent and serious approach to the role. I was so surprised by the trailer; you never really understand the work you’ve done unless you see it there.
“The reaction to the trailer was really unexpected. It got so much love from our fans. The feedback from all the fans on the movie was really uplifting. Their appreciation really drives me to do better and work better and diverse characters.
‘Cadaver’ is produced by Amala Paul herself and directed by Anoop S. Panicker. The film stars Amala, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth and Athulya Ravi, and will premiere August 12 on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-ranbir-kapoor-vicky-kaushal-shefali-shah-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exploring Google Translate-friendly strategies to optimize Google Translate quality in the context of academic writing August 9, 2022
- Actor, Robert Urich’s older brother was 87 – The Hollywood Reporter August 9, 2022
- Johnson accused of allowing summer to drift amid cost of living crisis | Boris Johnson August 9, 2022
- This famous Bollywood actress is close to Amitabh Bachchan August 9, 2022
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange August 9, 2022