Grease actor Eddie Deezen found unfit to stand trial after April arrest

Grease actor Eddie Deezen has been found unfit to stand trial after he was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a private nursing facility on multiple occasions and refusing to leave.

In a recognizance order obtained by TMZ, the document states that Deezen, 65, is unable to stand trial due to a mental disorder. He was transferred to the Maryland Department of Health, where he will receive treatment.

The order states that Deezen is considered a danger to himself and others around him.

Grease actor Eddie Deezen has been found unfit to stand trial after he was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a private nursing facility on multiple occasions and refusing to leave; pictured in his April 2022 mugshot

He will now remain in the custody of the health department until the court rules he no longer poses a threat, according to TMZ.

While Deezen was initially charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace, prosecutors eventually changed the charges to assault and disorderly conduct, according to the new documents obtained by TMZ.

The charges stem from an April 8 incident where Deezen, who is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the 1978 film Grease and its 1982 sequel, was arrested for repeatedly showing up at the establishment of nursing care and refusing to leave.

He was jailed and charged with fourth degree burglary,two counts of trespassing and one count of disturbing public order, according to a police report viewed by TMZ.

Best known: The actor is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the hit musical Grease

Deezen allegedly broke into the establishment and refused to leave after a woman inside ordered him to leave.

Police say the woman claims Deezen nearly forced his way into one of the rooms before he was eventually kicked out. She alleges he refused to leave the nursing home and was arrested by the police.

Deezen was also said to have been at the nursing home earlier in the day and told to leave.

Police were called when he returned to the facility that evening. The alleged victim informed the police that Dezeen used to stop at her house.

And again: We also saw it, on the right, in the Grease sequel with Maxwell Caulfield, on the left

The alleged victim said Dezeen had stopped by her home several times in the past and often left items with a note.

Deezen was also captured on the security camera of a neighbor who lived nearby.

The neighbor claimed he and his fiancée were watching television when he heard a noise outside. He saw Deezen attempt to open the front door on video and called the police.

The Hollywood staple was also arrested in September 2021 at a restaurant in Maryland and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing for the altercation.

The actor allegedly caused a scene at the restaurant and refused to leave when the police arrived, and even threw several objects at them, including plates.

The incident: The charges stem from an April 8 incident where Deezen, who is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the 1978 film Grease and its 1982 sequel, was arrested for repeatedly showing up to the nursing facility and refusing to leave. Seen in 2018

The incident began around lunchtime when police were called to Deezen, sparking a scene at a restaurant.

When the police arrived, Deezen allegedly went to hide behind a woman in a cabin and repeatedly refused to order her to leave.

He was forcibly removed from the restaurant, with the report claiming he threw numerous items at police officers, including plates, bowls and food, with one of the deputies beaten.

The actor was shirtless when he was removed from the restaurant.

There was also a video of the restaurant’s arrest, posted to Facebook in September 2021 by Cumberland on Patrol, which claimed to show a shirtless Deezen being led away in handcuffs.

He has already been arrested: seen in a mugshot from September 2021

As he sat on a bench, he was heard saying, “Ow, I could have been hurt.”

Another Facebook user named Amanda Lambert offered an account of the 2021 arrest.

“So Eddie Deezen just got arrested at the mall. Why couldn’t he have been where I could get a video,’ Lambert began.

“He was in Wasabi asking inappropriate questions of customers like if they would have foursomes and stuff and he was probably upset about the lack of false eyelashes!” she added, referring to an incident in July where he launched into a rant against a waitress not wearing false eyelashes.

“Then was yelling at the police and telling them to arrest him and was shirtless. Edit: He was also kicked out of AT&T because he walked in and said “I don’t see any African American employees, I’ll put that in my report,” she added.

Deezen made headlines in June when he was accused of harassing a waitress named Kara Lashbaugh and posted a lengthy Facebook post about her.

She took to Twitter saying, ‘Eddie Deezen is a fucking CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers about my schedule, and if he comes in and I don’t don’t put make-up on me, HE’S GOING OUT. And this grown old man** has the balls to post this on Facebook about me, I’m losing my mind.

Deezen was born in Cumberland, Maryland and married Linda George in 1984.