Daily Flash Latino launches nationwide September 3 – A nationally syndicated news and entertainment television program designed for Latino-American audiences





Orlando, FL, August 08, 2022 — (PR.com) — Beginning September 3, KSA Entertainment will launch Daily Flash Latino, a nationally distributed trending entertainment, lifestyle and news show designed for a Latin American audience. Daily Flash Latino hosts Jessica Reyes and Gian-Paul Lopez will provide a fresh perspective on the latest entertainment news, celebrity gossip, fashion, health, wellness and more, in English and French. Spanish. Produced by KSA Entertainment and distributed by Telco Productions, Daily Flash Latino will feature a mix of editorial and sponsored content. The program, available in 30- and 60-minute formats, will air nationally in 45 markets, including the top 10 cities, with a focus on the largest Hispanic and Latino populations in California, Texas , Florida, New York and Arizona. Daily Flash Latino airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on LATV Network, the only Latino-owned television network in the Hispanic television space. Daily Flash Latino will also be available on the OTT Binge platform. Additional authorizations will be announced in the coming months. Daily Flash Latino was developed after the success of Daily Flash, KSA Entertainment’s trending lifestyle show, which launched in 2017 and is currently streaming in 85% of the United States, as well as multiple OTT platforms, including STIRR. Commenting on the launch of Daily Flash Latino, Managing Director Sharon Weiler-Conrad said, “Daily Flash’s expansion into the Hispanic market is a natural next step in the evolution of the brand. The Census Bureau population estimates that there are 60.5 million Hispanics living in the United States and we wanted to make sure we serve that population not just on broadcast but on streaming platforms. Our goal is to authentically build, connect and celebrate diverse Hispanic audiences. Host Jessica Reyes is a veteran radio and television personality with radio stations in Southwest Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Tampa, Orlando, Los Angeles and Miami. Previously, she was an entertainment and weather reporter for the national television show The Daily Buzz. Newcomer Gian-Paul Lopez was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Miami and Dallas before moving to Orlando. Featured segments will celebrate history and culture, including “¡Mi Gente, My People!” a Must-See Entertainment segment featuring Hispanic actors/actresses; “Leyendas,” Latin legends paving the way for others, “Dale Like O No,” discussing social media trends; “El Tok Del Día”, on TikTok trends; Horoscopes “Que Dicen Las Estrellas”, “Caliente!” the main story of the day, and more. Daily Flash Latino will also have a strong social media presence:

Instagram: @dailyflashlatino

Facebook: @dailyflashlatino

Twitter: @dflashlatino

TikTok: @dailyflashlatino

LinkedIn: @dailyflashlatino About KSA Entertainment LLC:

KSA Entertainment produces and delivers entertaining, uplifting and timely original content to broadcast, cable and streaming platforms in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Current programs include Daily Flash, Daily Flash Latino, Flash Fitness and Life, Love, Shopping. contacts: Sales/Sponsorships:

Sharon Weiler-Conrad, [email protected] 314-306-3178

Liz Labrasca, [email protected] 312-385-0536 Editorial Content/Guest Bookings:

Hugo Arenas, [email protected] 310-988-5695 Telecommunications Production/Distribution:

Alex Paen, [email protected] 310-828-4003 Hurry:

Jessica Bellucci, [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pr.com/press-release/865528 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos