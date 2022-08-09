5 Bollywood Movies That Defied Boycott Campaigns And Was Hugely Hit





As Laal Singh Chaddha gears up for release on August 11, the boycott trend against this film has also gained a lot of momentum. Whether it’s previous comments from his leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan or some Aamir Khan characters he’s played in some of his other movies like 3 Idiots or PK, Twitter users are aggressively campaigning against the film. However, despite these boycott tendencies, Aamir and Bebo can still be successful as many films have faced such boycott calls before but still succeeded at the box office. Dangal Aamir Khan’s Dangal is one of the greatest hits in Indian cinema history. Surprisingly, this film faced a boycott trend on social media despite being based on the lives of famous Indian female wrestlers, Geeta and Babita Phogat. At that time, the mindset of the masses was against Aamir Khan as he made that infamous intolerant remark around the same time. However, despite the outrage, Dangal became a big hit in script recordings. Gangubai Kathiawadi It is a fact that Bollywood movies are struggling to make a decent collection at the box office after the Covid pandemic period. Also, since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the movement against child stars has been quite aggressive. So when Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi was preparing to be released, social media users campaigned aggressively against it. Even then, it emerged as one of the hit Bollywood movies in the first half of 2022. My name is khan Shah Rukh Khan and controversies are nothing new. But when “My Name is Khan”, directed by Karan Johar, was about to be released, a statement by SRK regarding the non-inclusion of Pakistani players in IPL angered much of the Indian bands. The resentful mass launched a campaign against her, questioned her devotion to India and even her effigies were burned in different cities. Amazingly, “My Name is Khan” was the biggest opening film across the world for Shah Rukh and was a huge success. PACK Another Aamir Khan film which was a big hit was PK directed by Rajkumar Hirani which also starred Anushka Sharma in a prominent role with Sushant Singh Rajput in a central character. There were several allegations against the film including promoting Love Jihad as well as mocking Hindu gods. However, defying all protests, the film emerged as a huge success. Padmaavat Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat also caused a lot of controversy as it was based on the real life story of Rani Padmavati. Not only did the masses call for his boycott, but SLB was even attacked and threatened with death. Apparently, a group even placed a bounty on the head of Deepika Padukone, who was the leading lady in the movie. However, Padmaavat became one of Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s biggest hits.

