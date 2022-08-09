Actor John Travolta among celebrities and social media users to react to the death of Grease actress, singer Olivia Newton-John





Family, friends and fans around the world collectively share a moment of sadness after news broke that Olivia Newton-John, a British-Australian pop star who once dominated pop culture, has died after repeated cancer treatments. His family announced his death on Monday. She was 73. News of his death was posted on behalf of his family via Facebook. The message said: Afterwards, heartfelt expressions swept across social media, both expressing sadness and sharing the brave icon’s favorite memories. RELATED: PHOTOS: Olivia Newton-John through the years Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73 A d Here are some of the reactions, starting with Grease co-star John Travolta. We have lost a great emblematic artist in Olivia Newton John, who left us too soon at 73 years old. I hope she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever desperately devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and joy. —George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022 Really sad to hear of Olivia Newton-John’s passing. My first real crush when I was a kid. I loved Grease and her music and also bought and lived in the beautiful house she built in Malibu for a while. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022 Olivia Newton John.

An all-time great.

Always a fighter.

Sandy forever.

Lost to the world at just 73 after 30 years of battling breast cancer.

What a sad day. pic.twitter.com/Zd3gmKhOxy —Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 8, 2022 Olivia Newton John, I fell in love with her as a teenager what a beautiful lady both outwardly and inwardly, rest in peace sweet lady. — @SimplyMark (@onlyonecolour) August 8, 2022 Olivia Newton-John was one of the kindest and most talented souls we have been blessed with. Few celebrity deaths make me truly sad, but this is one of them. Watch Xanadu tonight for sure. —JCW Helmkamp (@AuthorHelmkamp) August 8, 2022 Not even counting her role as Sandy in Grease and the 3 monster hit songs that came from that movie, Olivia Newton-John was a walking jukebox of 70s and 80s hits. ONJ was a truly exceptional talent. RIP to one of the greatest of all time. — Necklace Dep (@CollierDep) August 8, 2022

