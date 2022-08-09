Free fun at the fair! Enjoy free activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, Thursday, August 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time at the fairgrounds without ruin you.

Free activities every day

Dairy products building: All things dairy from all over Illinois. Admire the 600-pound Butter Cow, take a selfie at the Undeniably Dairy Selfie Station, and answer trivia questions to win dairy-themed prizes. All of this, plus a kids’ coloring station, benches to relax in, and dairy product demonstrations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Exhibition building: Come and pose in the Selfie gallery, watch a free show on the Expo stage and visit exhibitions of all kinds. Even a US Postal Service stand completes the multitude of free activities offered by this building.

Conservation World: Nature-focused family activities from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Take a picture with Smokey Bear, try archery, learn to fish, or even learn to tag a butterfly at this exhibit hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. From aquariums to lumberjack shows, mineral digs to pollinator habitats, visitors can learn about the importance of conservation each day of the fair.

Agricultural tent: Enjoy everything from free food to free agricultural demonstrations under the Illinois Department of Agriculture tent. Enjoy free food samples at the artisan market, participate in crafts and even have a cartoon drawn or a balloon animal made. The AgVenture Kids Area also includes plenty of ways to let kids play while learning about Illinois agriculture. Daily entertainment includes farmer demonstrations, LEGO Bee-Hive building, the USDA Beagle Brigade, and more.

Agricultural visits: The Illinois Department of Agriculture offers tours daily at 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. from the department tent off Main Street and Central Ave. The tour takes visitors through the fair to learn about the important role agriculture plays at the Illinois State Fair.

Looking for Lincoln: The Springfield Scavenger Hunt is coming to the fairgrounds. Looking for Lincoln will have four tents, each with a photo opportunity featuring “Flat Lincoln” and information about the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Lincoln himself will travel throughout the fair in his “Lincoln-mobile”. Take a photo if you spot it!

Illinois Artists and Creators: First Lady MK Pritzker’s tent with local artists and innovators. Visitors will have the chance to paint, pottery, weave and more as the First Lady’s Tent offers demonstrations and hands-on art projects as part of a new partnership with the State Museum from Illinois.

Sign the plow: Sign a snowplow blade at the Illinois Department of Transportation tent. Visitors are encouraged to sign the 1,200 pound blade and take pictures with it. Last year, the attraction was so popular that a second blade had to be brought!

Fire safety tent: Learn how to prevent fires with fun games and exhibits for all ages. Firefighting games, a fire hydrant, extrication demonstrations and more will entertain visitors of all ages at this exhibit hosted by the Illinois State Office of the Fire Marshal. Firefighters will also be present to answer questions.

Illinois Fire Museum: Discover the history of firefighters. Visitors can view antique firefighting equipment and learn where the modern fire service began at this exhibit, open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccinations, tests and oral health examinations: The Illinois Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, as well as dental checkups for children. IDPH wants to help families get the school year off to a good start and offers these free services on the IDPH stand at the show. No appointment necessary.

Free Special Events

Monday, August 15: Play “The Not So Newlywed Game” and participate in the “Grandparents/Grandchildren Contest” during seniors’ day at the fair. Register for either or both games at the Illinois Building/Department on Aging booth.

August 18 to August 21: Visit the STEAM Lounge to engage in innovation at this science, technology, engineering, arts and math exhibit in the Orr Building. This free exhibit will feature drone racing, esports, 3D printing, coding, robotics, dissection and more. Visit all of the STEAM Expo booths for your very own 3D printed butter cow!

Saturday August 20: Free activities and entertainment for children at the park play station. Sharpie tie-dye, craft projects and science experiments will be available at the pavilion near the Culture Village Stage from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. on the Culture Village Stage.

Sunday August 21: LEGO Contest at the IL State Fair in the Expo building. Kids aged 5-12 can sign up to enter this free competition where their LEGO creations will be judged for prizes. LEGO kits will be provided. Registration begins at 10 a.m., the contest begins at 10:30 a.m. and judging will take place at 11 a.m.

Free entry offers

Each day of the fair has a theme, and some days offer free entry for specific groups.

Sunday August 14: Gold Star Veterans and Families Day. Veterans and their families are admitted to the grounds free of charge with proper identification.

Monday August 15: Seniors and Scouts Day. Visitors aged 60 and over, as well as Scouts in uniform, are admitted to the fairgrounds free of charge.

Friday August 19: First Responders Day. All police officers, firefighters and paramedics who present their badge at the entrance are admitted to the show free of charge.

Children 12 and under are admitted to the lounge free of charge every day of the fair!