Bollywood wedding: Richa Chadha breaks silence on marriage rumors with Ali Fazal





Filming of the long-awaited film Sam Bahadur has begun. The biopic stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. Director Meghna Gulzar took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. She also thanked the Indian Army for their unwavering support. She uploaded the behind-the-scenes video with the legend, Only Gratitude as we set off on this extremely special journey…Sam Bahadur is filming. We are grateful for your support (Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force), she added. LOOK! Fans are super excited for this one as Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal collaborate after the 2018 hit movie, Raazi. Recently, Vicky Kaushal also shared a photo from the script of her movie Sam Bahadur. Read also: Bollywood marriage: Richa Chadha breaks silence on marriage rumors with Ali Fazal Director Meghna Gulzar said she was thrilled to embark on this journey. Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming and rigorous preparation, filming for Sam Bahadurs has begun, she added. Gulzar further said that it was extremely satisfying to be on set and to have the incredible chance to tell the tale of Sam Manekshaw’s inspirational career spanning almost four decades. Vicky Kaushal will play the role of the protagonist, Sam Bahadur, while Sanya Malhotra will play the role of his wife, Silloo Manekshaw, and Fatima Sana Sheikh will be seen as Indira Gandhi. The film is based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Indian army chief in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan. The biopic stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. Sam Manekshaw was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1972 by the Honorable President of India, VV Giri for his unstinting service to the Indian nation. The screenplay by Sam Bahadur is written by renowned writer Bhavani Iyer, Meghna’s father, Gulzar, and Shantanu Srivastava of Badhaai Ho! celebrity. Gulzar also serves as a lyricist in the film with music from the popular trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. Brahmastra Deva Deva Song released: Ranbir Kapoor plays with fire | look Magnum PI actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 in car crash

