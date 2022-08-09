Shehnaaz Gill breaks silence on Kabhi expulsion rumors Eid Kabhi Diwali: ‘These are my dailies…’





Shehnaaz on rumors of being expelled from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Shehnaaz Gill remained in the headlines after rumors of him being kicked out of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali surfaced on the internet. Although the makers never confirmed the speculation, rumors have suggested that Shehnaaz is no longer part of the film. The speculation started after a fan club shared a screenshot of Shehnaaz unfollowing Salman on Instagram. The rumors have spread like wildfire on social networks, leaving Internet users surprised. Shehnaaz, who had remained mum for much the same, broke her silence on Monday (August 8). The Honsla Rakh The star shared a post on her Instagram story to put an end to rumors that she was kicked out of the movie. Related News Shehnaaz Gill expelled from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Actress who doesn’t follow Salman Khan sparks speculation The actress-singer crushed speculation in her own style, calling it a “daily dose of entertainment”. She confirmed that she would be featured in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and expressed her excitement to work in the project. Shehnaaz said she couldn’t wait for her fans to see the film and her performance. “Lol these rumors have been my daily dose of entertainment for the past few weeks. Can’t wait for people to watch the movie and of course me in the movie too,” she wrote. Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name after taking part in Bigg Boss 13, shares a close bond with Salman Khan. She had attended the Eid party of Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, in Mumbai. The actress had been trolled on social media for hugging and kissing the Bollywood superstar at the party. Rumors that Shehnaaz would not follow Salman on social media had sent tongues wagging. We hope the rumor mills will die down as the self-proclaimed ‘Katrina Kaif of Punjab’ refuted the speculations. Karan Kundrra TIPS to marriage with Tejasswi | Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat pose awkwardly Shehnaaz would be paired with Jassie Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Siddharth Nigam. The production house has not confirmed the full cast of the long-awaited film.

