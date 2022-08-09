Anil Kapoor reveals he turned down big Hollywood shows to put his family first: he prefers to stay in India





Anil Kapoor is considered one of the most accomplished actors in the Hindi film industry. He has been in showbiz for 39 years and has acted in films such as Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Judaai, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Welcome, Race. , Dil Dhadakne Do, JugJugg Jeeyo and many more. Apart from Bollywood, Anil has also starred in Hollywood movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol and 24. Now, the actor has spoken about turning down several international shows to put his family first. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Anil said that big international shows have been presented to her, but her family is her priority more than her career. “I said I would rather stay in India and do whatever I can here. Unless it’s something really important, I take my family’s consent. If they say yes, I do. I didn’t ask earlier, but now I have to ask if I can stay away from them for so many months,” the actor revealed. Additionally, when asked if he consulted anyone in his family before taking roles in projects. He said: “It’s always a matter of time and staying away from them, never the role. Then there are films like Thar, in which I worked with my son Harsh (Vardhan Kapoor; actor), or a film that we all produce, and which needs me to be there as one of the key members. .” When asked if his fans will soon be able to see him in any international project, Anil said that if something exciting comes his way, he will do it. He added that for him, the filmmaker is very important, that the role. Work-wise, Anil will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Fighter and No Entry Mein Entry. READ ALSO : EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor confirms No Entry 2 with Salman Khan; Said he also wants to do comedy with Aamir Khan

