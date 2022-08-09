Things to do in Philadelphia this week and weekend — Visit Philadelphia





Buckle up. This week’s list of things to do in Philadelphia is a late summer doozy. This week is your last chance to catch the shiny and beautiful Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square. (Trust us, you don’t want to miss it!) Embrace the light side of the force with Philadelphia POPs as they provide the live score during a giant projection of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi at the Mann Center. Or go dark on a full moon tour of Laurel Hill Cemetery. Still looking to scratch that summer concert itch? rap superstar Kendrick Lamar swings through South Philadelphia for a massive summer show at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. This is not the only action at the Sports Complex this week since the Phillies organize a big series against the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Eagles back to the grid for a preseason game against the New York Jets. (Go birds!) And Philly’s weekly neighborhood celebrations continue all week with opportunities to get out and about during the Walk on the Philly River (Tuesday), Downtown District SIPS (Wednesday) and Meet me on South Street (Thursday). Extend the fun by booking the Visit Philly Overnight Hotel package, which includes two free tickets to the world premiere Harry Potter: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute, hotel parking (worth up to $100) and a bed you don’t have to make. Looking for help with a field trip to Philadelphia? Call Independence Visitor Center to speak with a Visitor Experience Expert at (800) 537-7676 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. They’ll help you navigate all the great things you can do right now in Greater Philadelphia. Below, find the best things to do this week and weekend, August 8-14, 2022.

To note: The events in this article are arranged chronologically by section.

