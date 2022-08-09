Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who ruled the pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with hits such as Physical and Youre the One That I Want and won over countless Hearts as everyone’s favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of Grease, has passed away. She was 73 years old.

Newton-John, a longtime resident of Australia whose sales exceeded 100 million records, died on her ranch in southern California on Monday, her husband John Easterling wrote on Instagram and Facebook.

Olivia has been a beacon of triumphs and hope for more than 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer, he wrote. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

From 1973 to 1983, Newton-John was among the most popular artists in the world. She’s had 14 top 10 singles in the US, won four Grammys, starred with John Travolta in Grease and with Gene Kelly in Xanadu. The fast-paced Travolta-Newton-John duet, Youre the One That I Want, was one of the biggest songs of the era and sold over 15 million copies.

My dearest Olivia, you have made our lives so much better, Travolta wrote in an online post. Your impact has been incredible. I love you so much. We will see you on the road again and we will all be together again. Yours as soon as I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!

Physique, the peppy, R-rated smash released in 1981, was No. 1 for 10 weeks and was named Song of the Year by Billboards despite being banned by some radio stations. An aerobics-appropriate promo clip, shot in the early years of MTV, won a Grammy for Best Video.

Both musically and visually, she reinvented herself during these years. The blonde and ever-smiling Newton-John first favored soft pop-country songs like Please Mr. Please and Have You Never Been Mellow and soft ballads like I Honestly Love You, which in 1975 won the Grammys for best female pop voice and record of the year. But she picked up the pace in Grease, especially after Sandy ditched her white sweaters and blouses for waist-length black leather pants. Physique even made Newton-John blush when he told his future lover there was nothing left to say / Unless it was horizontally and finally called Lets get animal! Animal!

I recorded it and then I suddenly thought, God, maybe I’ve gone too far! she told Entertainment Weekly in 2017, recalling how the song was suggested by manager Roger Davies. I called Roger and said, “We have to release this song!” He said it’s too late. It’s already been on the radio and it’s going up the charts. I was horrified!

Fans flooded social media to mourn his death. Farewell with love to the legend that will forever remain my first crush, wrote actor Daniel Dae Kim. Tracie Thoms added: Olivia Newton-John is an icon. She will be greatly missed. Gabrielle Union said she and her sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count.

Acting Australian Prime Minister Richard Marles described her death as the end of an era for a generation that grew up watching Grease and said: ‘It feels like the world is a little emptier without Olivia Newton-John .

She had some success after Physical, but her career declined and Newton-John became more likely to make the news because of her private life. In 1992, while preparing for a concert tour, her father died and she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her marriage to actor Matt Lattanzi, with whom she had a daughter, actress-singer Chloe Lattanzi, broke up in 1995 and a years-long relationship with cameraman Patrick McDermott mysteriously ended. McDermott disappeared on a fishing trip to California in 2005 and his fate remained unknown years later. Many reports alleged that he was living in Mexico with a new girlfriend.

He was lost at sea, and no one really knows what happened, Newton-John told Australias 60 Minutes in 2016. It’s human to wonder. But you know, these are the things in life that you have to accept and let go of. Because whenever you go through tough times, there are always those concerns.

Recent Newton-Johns albums include Stronger Than Before; a holiday collaboration with Travolta, This Christmas; and the autobiographical Gaia: One Womans Journey, inspired by her battle with cancer and the loss of her father.

Dionne Warwick, who featured Newton-John on her 2006 album My Friends and Me, wrote online that another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. And Lea Salonga wrote: Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. It was one of the voices of my childhood.

Newton-John married John Easterling, founder of the Amazon Herb Company, in 2008. She has been involved in numerous charitable causes, as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program and as a national spokesperson for the Childrens Health Environmental Coalition. She also founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia.

Newton-John was the daughter of German literature professor Brin Newton-John and Irene Born, whose father was Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Born. The Newton-Johns moved to Australia when Olivia was 5, but returned to England as a teenager and lived with her mother after her parents separated. She had early dreams of becoming a veterinarian, but was winning high school singing competitions and by the time she was 20 had visited army bases and clubs and recorded her first single, Till You Say Youll Be Mine. In 1971 she covered Bob Dylans If Not for You and began a close partnership with an Australian friend, John Farrar, who produced the song and later wrote Youre the One That I Want, Magic and several other hits for her. .

She had enjoyed country music, especially Tennessee Ernie Ford records, since childhood, but her early successes did not impress critics or some fellow musicians. A Village Voice review compared her to a geisha who makes her voice sound smaller than it really is just to please men. When Newton-John beat Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn for Best Artist of the Country Music Associations in 1973, Tammy Wynette helped found the Association of Country Entertainers, a club designed to exclude Newton-John and other crossover artists .

But Newton-John had a fan of show business who, with her, became one of the most unforgettable teams in cinema. Travolta had starred in the stage version of Grease and, for the planned film, thought Newton-John would be the ultimate Sandy, the nice girl who gets tough in the final act and gets her man.

I was worried that at 29 I would be too old to play high school girl Newton-John, who insisted on taking a screen test before accepting the role, told The Telegraph in 2017. All About Directing of the movie was fun, but if I had to pick a favorite moment, it was the transformation from what I call Sandy 1 to Sandy 2. I had to play a different character and wear different clothes, and when I put on this tight black outfit to sing Youre the One That I Want, I had a very different reaction from the guys on set.

She is survived by her husband; his daughter Chloé Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; and several nieces and nephews.

