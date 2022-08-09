Entertainment
Anthony Marra’s Hollywood Wartime Novel ‘Mercury Pictures Presents’ Explores LA and Fascist Italy – Orange County Register
For months, novelist Anthony Marra had been playing ping-pong between two book ideas, one set in Los Angeles and the other in southern Italy. Then, at the end of a trip to the Italian island of Lipari, where her great-grandmothers’ family had lived, Marra noticed a plaque dedicated to those who had been exiled there under Mussolini’s regime.
He remembered something he had found while researching Los Angeles.
German and Austrian emigrants sometimes referred to Los Angeles as Sunny Siberia, Marra said by phone from Oxford, Mississippi, where he had recently arrived for a leg of his book tour. I was struck by the fact that the same term could have been applied to southern Italy at the time. I realized that I wasn’t really choosing between two different books, but rather halves of the same novel, and it would tell the story of these two sunny Siberias at opposite ends of the world and this family divided between them.
The resulting book, Mercury Pictures Presents, just published, connects WWII-era Hollywood, where a number of immigrants fleeing European fascism found success, with Mussolinis Italy. The connection runs through the character of Maria Lagana, who spent her childhood in Rome and her teenage years in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Lincoln Heights, eventually landing a job at a B movie studio. United, the studio turned to making propaganda films. During this time, Maria and her family, like many other Italian immigrants, were branded enemy aliens.
This is a novel where the characters are tasked with proving how American they are.
Throughout the novel, everyone is constantly trying to reinvent themselves. Obviously, that’s one of the great mythical archetypes of immigration to America, the idea that you can reinvent yourself, says Marra. But I think that idea gets even busier and even heavier when you need to reinvent yourself to escape the nation and nationality you fled from.
With equal doses of comedy and tragedy, Mercury Pictures Presents explores the lives of a multi-ethnic group of Angelenos as the war progresses. I think comedy and tragedy aren’t opposing forces, but rather different ways of approaching similar ideas, says Marra.
Marra himself comes from an Italian-American family. My dad grew up in Brooklyn. Initially, I thought I was putting something in this world, he admits. Of course, if you do that, you’re competing with Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, and who in their right mind would do that?
But Marra had lived in Los Angeles for a time, and he became interested in learning more about the Italian-American communities that formed in the burgeoning metropolis.
One of the periods I was most interested in was the period of World War II, when many Italian Americans, if still Italian citizens, were classified as enemy aliens, Marra notes.
He adds, You had this very strange situation in which people who had often fled from fascism arrived in Los Angeles to be reunited with the very persecutors from whom they had escaped.
Marra points out that the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles has photos showing cameras and radios that were confiscated from local Italian-American residents.
Obviously, this has nothing to do with what Japanese Americans endured during this same period of Los Angeles history, but it was this little window into a lost world that I don’t really hadn’t heard of or read about it before, he said.
Initially, Marras’ dive into the world in which Mercury Picture Presents exists began with films, especially those made by people who had immigrated to the United States. I’ve always been a big fan of goofy comedies, he says. Thus, the films of Ernst Lubitsch or Billy Wilder were my gateway into this world.
Marra also points to the development of the film noir genre as a development resulting from immigration to the United States. One of the fascinating cinematic aspects of this period is the emergence of film noir, which we consider to be this quintessentially American artistic medium. , which it is, but it was really the creation of German émigré directors who mixed German expressionist cinematography with hard American pulp, he says. I think by just watching the films of the time, you can take a step back and try to piece together how they were created, how they came to be. It became the rabbit hole I fell into.
It took time for Marras’ novel to unfold. He began working on what would become Mercury Pictures Presents in 2014, but it wasn’t until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that it really took shape. At the time, he and his wife lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts with lots of closet space. Marra has transformed one of these closets into a small office. For the first time in quite a while, during the early days of the pandemic, I was getting up every day and sitting in my closet and it felt like I was walking into Los Angeles or Italy, he says .
In the seven years between the founding of Mercury Pictures Presents and the novel’s 2022 publication, Marra notes, events in 21st-century America have resonated with the themes that drive the novel: fake news, for example. It’s certainly something these characters face when creating propaganda reels that combine documentary footage with staged re-enactments, Marra says.
Conspiracy theories also impact LA in this novel. The idea of conspiracy theories is something that really gripped LA immediately after Pearl Harbor, when many in Los Angeles thought LA would be the next city to be attacked, Marra says. This resulted in all sorts of outlandish conspiracy theories that today we look back on in shame and a bit of horror.
He adds: There are certain things that reappear throughout our history. When we read the front page of the newspaper today, it is perhaps easy to lose sight of the fact that some of these issues are things we have been dealing with for a long time.
