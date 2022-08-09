Entertainment
Tokata Iron Eyes says the actor never treated or abused her
- Tokata Iron Eyes told Insider that “Flash” actor Ezra Miller never treated or abused her.
- She spoke to Insider as part of an investigation detailing new allegations that Miller led a cult in Iceland and traveled the United States with guns.
- Tokata’s parents say Miller left bruises on their daughter’s body, restricted her access to the phone and verbally abused her.
Tokata Iron Eyes says 29-year-old “Flash” actor Ezra Miller never treated or abused her.
Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old Lakota activist, spoke about the allegations for the first time as part of Insider’s investigation of Miller. Tokata’s parents, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle, say Miller has been “nursing” their daughter since she was 12. They said that last year Miller left bruises on Tokata’s arms and cheeks, restricted access to his phone and verbally abused him. his. In June, Tokata’s parents obtained a temporary protective order requiring Miller to stay away from their child.
In text messages to Insider, Tokata said the allegations were “a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign” against Miller, and that Miller “in several instances did the right thing and stood up to protect others.” .
Miller has known Tokata since she was 12, when they traveled to North Dakota to support the fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016. Over the next six years, Miller stayed in touch with the young activist , promising to help her with her music career and occasionally stopping by her house unannounced, her parents said. Over time, they said, Miller’s interest in their daughter intensified.
In December 2021, Tokata and Miller moved in with a family friend in South Dakota. During this visit, a family member of the family friend said he saw Tokata and Miller having sex on a bed outside. Tokata told Insider that was “so wrong.”
Later that month, Miller returned to the farm in Vermont with Tokata in tow. On January 29, Miller and their guests called Tokata’s parents to tell them that Tokata was incapacitated after taking LSD four days prior.
Iron Eyes and Jumping Eagle flew to Vermont the next day. They said they found Tokata “out of place” and “incoherent”, screaming so relentlessly that she lost her voice for several days. She had bruises on her arms and left cheek, they said, and she had no phone or ID. Another person at the farm told Tokata’s parents that the bruising occurred when Miller pinned Tokata to the ground and yelled at him for not answering a question, the protective order said.
Tokata told Insider she took “a microdose” of LSD and the bruising was the result of self-harm following the death of a close friend. She added that some of the bruises may have happened when her parents “violently dragged” her out of Miller’s house. (Jumping Eagle said Tokata was not “dragged” at any time.)
Miller’s longtime musical collaborator Oliver Ignatius said he witnessed what he described as Miller’s “verbally abusive” treatment of the 18-year-old in Hawaii and Vermont. In Hawaii in March, the actor confiscated Tokata’s phone “for her safety” and pressured her to change her name to Gibson, Ignatius said. Tokata told Insider that she went through both Tokata and Gibson and offered Gibson herself.
At the Vermont farm in May, Miller again hid Tokata’s phone from him and at one point shouted obscenities at him for wearing makeup, Ignatius said. He remembered Miller saying, “What the fuck are you doing? You putting on that fucking clown paint?”
Tokata said she never yelled at it. “It was some weird dialogue over misapplied red on my part, which I appreciated,” she said. “I think that a mean comment made by a queer person about makeup being considered abuse is actually quite homophobic rhetoric.”
For the past six months, Miller has traveled the United States with at least one gun and wearing a body armor, paranoid about being followed by the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan, sources said. people to Insider. Tokata said the vest was “a fashionable security measure in response to actual attacks and death threats received”.
Tokata’s mother said she and her husband are motivated to sound the alarm about Miller, who they say has a history of targeting and grooming vulnerable young people.
“Our main concern is the safety of our daughter,” Jumping Eagle said. “We want other people to be warned.”
