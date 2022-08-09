Olivia Newton-John, the angel of pop who guided us to the forbidden zone

Comment this story Comment

She arrived every time like an angel, first from Down Under, a seductive distraction in 1970s variety shows for our eagerly receptive, open-necked fathers, who disconnected us children by turning up the volume Everytime. Have you ever been sweet has come. Everyone loved a little Olivia Newton-John, even our moms. The singer and actress, who died Monday at 73, had that unthreatening, enduring beauty: the fuzzy treatment, the pearly whites, the big blue eyes, the voice that could be surprisingly loud even when whispered and ethereal. If the station wagon only received AM radio stations, something about her was still crystal clear. She was sunny beaches and dewy meadows and warm chimneys.

And then: Just when the tip of Gen X was feeling the first exciting tugs of something sexual, Newton-John went to Hollywood.

In 1978’s Grease, she played the virgin Sandy Olsson, the new girl at Rydell High School circa 1959, mocked by the crowd for her shyness and prim clothes. The filmmakers had rewritten Sandy as an exchange student to fit the British-Australian accent that no one would ever dream of disguising.

It didn’t matter that Newton-John was 30 at the time; everyone in Grease was way too old to play a high school kid, and what exactly was Grease supposed to be anyway, other than a disappointing musical theater act? Was it an early case of nostalgia disorder, the last gasps of a 70s fixation on the 50s? Was Grease meant to be a prank intended to delight those old enough to appreciate a rough facsimile of American high school life before the Vietnam War? Or was it just an excuse to associate Newton-John and the idol of the moment, John Travolta (as Danny Zuko), with just enough of a film around them to send a double album soundtrack into the stratosphere of the Top 40?

Fat was all of those things and more, I suppose, according to the viewer at the time. If, however, you were between 10 and 14 in 1978, it was mostly a glittering gymnasium, set up just for you, crepe streamers and big letters that spelled PUBERTY. Farrah Fawcett-Majors posters fell on her beach towel. Posters of a transformed Sandy/Olivia, who finally wins Danny’s heart by adapting the mannerisms of her ilk T-Bird and Pink Ladies.

Tell me about it, man, Sandy saysreintroduces itself after a breathtaking transformation (slut, so many adults noticed at the time): voluminous hair and tight black pants, a tight black off-the-shoulder top, red stilettos, flawless makeup. I have chills ! Zukos Travolta thus proclaims, in their hit duet Youre the One That I Want.

Chills all over fifth grade, sixth grade, all the way to eighth grade. Unleashed libidos: Oh, well-uh, well-uh, well-uh, tell me more, tell me more! Name a girl at the sleepover who didn’t own the Grease soundtrack. Name a kid who didn’t have the allure, and maybe even the metaphor, and some sort of provocation about adolescence: Watch out, big changes ahead. Also: They’ll like you better if you glamorize it a bit. And: Everyone in high school has sex, so be prepared. Tell us more, tell us more. It was Grease when we first met him, and there was Newton-John in the middle, maybe given this new hold she had on the tween psyche, or maybe not.

And then, a few years later, the depths and miseries of middle school: Newton-John became an angel again, this time on roller skates, the muse Terpsichore (aka Kira) in the objectively terrible musical Xanadu, which came out in the summer of 1980 during a delicate transition in the educational history of Generation X.

Xanadu came out a year before MTV and a year after all those racists and homophobes rioted in Comiskey Park while destroying loads of records at a Disco Demolition Night (directly targeting black artists, but also the work of the Bees Gees and, take a closer look, Newton-John). It came out amid the waning antiperspirant fumes of our Saturdays spent on the roller rinks of the Americas. Newton-John offered protection in the form of a supernatural, lush pop: Come take my hand, she sings in the hit song Magic. You should know me, I’ve always been on your mind.

I remember I didn’t want the roller disco to stop. I cherished those Saturdays, pacing around the rink in my zippered track top, a handful of giant yellow comb sticking out of my back pocket, reaching for just some of that magic. Yet I also knew it was too late. Everyone had followed Travolta instead, Urban Cowboy and line dancing around mechanical bulls.

And then Newton-John made the savviest choice, with a must-have hit song called Physical and a new look aimed squarely at MTV’s burgeoning era: 1980s fitness goddess. Leggings and spandex and a short haircut somewhere between Pat Benatar and Princess Di. No one fell harder for this iteration than our eighth-grade PE teacher, Ms. Rapp, and this time this gym got tricked into dumbbells, pull-up bars, floor mats. Let’s get physical, people. He played over and over again, through weeks of PE class, while we practiced and did tricks.

You can hear Physical a hundred times, maybe a thousand, before you really hear what it’s all about, and that’s not exercise. It is a woman who takes control of seduction, appropriating the tactics usually deployed by men: flirting, dinner, the movie, horny insistence. There is nothing more to say, minus its horizontality. Although Newton-John would not survive the onslaught to come from the far more suggestive pop hits of Prince and Madonna and beyond, she did show us a doorway to a sort of no-go zone, if you choose to walk through it, and naturally, we did.