Mike Tyson bangs Hulus Mike and calls the streamer a slave master





mike tyson takes swings at the next series of Hulus Mike. On Saturday, the former undisputed heavyweight champion took to social media to condemn the limited series based on his life, calling Hulu the streaming version of the slave master in an Instagram post. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life, reads Tyson’s latest Instagram post. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. For Hulu executives, I’m just an****r that they can auction off. In the post’s caption, Tyson further equates Hulu with slavery, calling Hulu the streaming version of the slave master and saying the streaming platform stole my story and didn’t pay me. Mike is slated to premiere on Hulu on August 25. The eight-episode series features Moonlights Trevante Rhodes as Tyson, and follows the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life, from being a beloved global athlete to an outcast and back again, according to the official summary found on Hulu. Tyson has expressed distaste for the project since Hulu announced it in February 2021, saying the project while unfortunate, comes as no surprise as well as a tone-deaf cultural misuse and prime example of corporate greed Hulus in a since-deleted Instagram post. Steven Rogers, an executive producer on Mike, responded to Tysons criticism of the project during the show’s Television Critics Association virtual panel on Thursday, saying his team was unable to consult Tyson on the project because his lifetime rights were already taken. It was never on the table. I hope if he watches it he changes his mind,” Rogers said. For me, as a writer, as a storyteller, I don’t really like depending on one source. I really like to research and get all these different opinions and then tell a story around it all. I don’t like being beholden to just one person. Through his rep, Tyson released a statement to HEY saying Rogers’ claim was an outright lie. My lifetime rights option expired years ago, the statement continues. Hulu nor any member of their haughty team has ever attempted to engage in negotiations with this black man. In their eyes, I am still just a *****r on the auction block ready to be sold for their benefit with no regard for my worth or my family. They say this story is an exploration of a black man. It’s more like an exploitation of a black man. Hulu thinks their tracks being covered by hiring black sacrificial lambs to act as front men for their backdoor heist is appalling. I will always remember this blatant disregard for my dignity, Tyson added in the statement. Tyson isn’t the first individual to take on Hulu for creating content about their lives without their involvement. sources close to Pamela Anderson similarly railed against the Emmy-nominated Hulu series Pam and Tommy, which chronicled the theft of Anderson’s sex tape with her husband Tommy Lee.It’s shocking that this series is allowed to happen without his approval, a source says ET at the time. She feels so violated to this day. It reminds him of a very painful time. Tyson would be work on his own project on his life with Jamie Foxx and director Antoine Fouqa. Hulu did not immediately respond to vanity lounges request for comment.

