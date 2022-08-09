Lamont Dozier, author of many Motown hits, dies at 81

And sometimes Mr. Dozier would say a real-life phrase that worked in the song, like he did one night when he was at a motel in Detroit with a girlfriend and another girlfriend started. to knock on the door. He begged the intruder, Stop, in the name of love, then realized the power of what he had said. The Holland-Dozier-Holland team quickly hammered the phrase into a three-minute single, the Supremes Stop! In the name of love.

In 1965, Mr. Gordy circulated a bold memo to Motown staffers that read in part: We will release nothing less than Top Ten product on any artist; and because the worldwide acceptance of Supremes is greater than that of other artists, we will only release #1 records on them. Holland-Dozier-Holland stepped up: Although they didn’t reach the top every time with the Supremes, they wrote and produced an astonishing 10 No. 1 pop hits for the group.

I accepted that a career as an artist just wasn’t in the cards for me at Motown, Mr. Dozier wrote in 2019. I still wanted it, but was constantly bombarded with the demand for more songs and more productions for the growing list of artists.

When Marvin Gaye, who had transformed from drummer to singing star, needed to record material before leaving for a long tour, Mr. Dozier reluctantly dropped a song he had saved to revive his own career as an artist: How Sweet it is (to be loved by you). Mr. Gaye showed up to the session with his golf clubs, late and unprepared, and nailed the song in one perfect take.

Mr. Dozier and the Holland brothers left Motown in 1967, at the height of their success, in a dispute over money and ownership, and launched their own labels, Invictus and Hot Wax; their biggest hit was Freda Paynes Band of Gold, a Top 10 hit in 1970.