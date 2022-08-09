Tamannaah to judge Bollywood dance competition at IFFM





Chennai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, a classically trained dancer whose dancing skills are well known, will be one of the judges of the Bollywood dance competition which will take place within the framework of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Dancers from Fiji, Australia and New Zealand among others will participate in this competition which the IFFM has organized for years. The idea was born after seeing the penchant for Bollywood dancing across the world. The organizers received registrations from all over the world for this competition. The actor will be joined by current Miss Australia, Miss Kristen Wright, to co-judge the pageant. “I have been a dancer all my life. Bollywood dance is something I grew up with and our film industry shows such a versatile culture that it is even reflected in our dance choreography. We all know that Bollywood has a fan following beyond India. And what makes this competition so special is that people from all over the world come to participate,” says Tamannaah. She also adds: “I am really grateful to the IFFM for giving me this opportunity to participate in this competition. “The program for the 13th Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM) 2022 has been officially launched by Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange at the Indian Consulate, Melbourne. Mitu says, “Indian films have always been hugely popular with fans in Australia. The country is a wealth of talent and has produced some of the most talented artists in the world. Bollywood music and dance is an independent genre in itself and people are just waiting for a platform to express their talent and provide that platform. And this time we have Tamannaah to judge the competition and she is part of Bollywood and South Indian film industries. She has a huge following. It will be a treat for her fans to see her in person. The IFFM will take place, physically and virtually, from August 12 to 20, 2022. After the pandemic, this is the first time that it comes with its physical event, since 2020 and 2021 were done virtually. It is one of the largest Indian film festivals taking place outside of India and it is also the only Indian film festival supported by the Australian government. The film festival will feature over 100 critically acclaimed films. Some of the films that are lined up for this year’s festival are Aamir Khan’s upcoming star ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. The event will host some of the big names in Bollywood like Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Vaani Kapoor to name a few.

