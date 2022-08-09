Songwriter Lamont Dozier, architect of Motown sound, dies at 81

Lamont Dozier, a Motown songwriter who was part of a successful trio that helped define Detroit’s signature sound with an astonishing string of singles that included chart-topping hits for the Four Tops and the Supremes, died Aug. 8 at his home near Scottsdale, Arizona. He was 81 years old. His death was announced by Los Angeles-based publicist Jo-Ann Geffen, who did not share additional details.

Mr. Dozier and his songwriting partners, brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, formed a powerful collaboration that produced hit after hit Heat Wave, Baby Love and many more and helped propel the careers of legends of the Motown such as Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye and the Isley. Brothers.

The team, known as HDH, made such an impact on Motown that dozens of major artists of the era have at least one HDH song in their hit catalog, including 10 of the Supremes’ 12 No. 1 recordings, such that Stop! In the name of love (1965) and You keep me hooked (1966). Over a career spanning six decades, Mr. Dozier has had credits on more than over 100 Top 40 hits.

Mr. Dozier said much of his inspiration for the melodies and lyrics came from growing up in Detroit, listening to adults talk about the ups and downs of love and relationships. She was often told to leave the room when the conversation shifted to adult conversation about sex. But I would always listen, he recalled in a 2015 interview.

All of these things stuck in my head for many years, he added.

Mr. Dozier and the Holland brothers left impresario Berry Gordy’s Motown label in 1968 to form their own artist house, Invictus Records and Hot Wax Records. Mr. Dozier later carved out a solo career that included writing back-to-back hits in 1970, Just give me a little more time performed by Board Chairs and Freda Paynes Gold band.

In 1988, Mr. Dozier worked with British rocker Phil Collins on two hearts For the movie dude, the song earning a Grammy and an Oscar nomination. The HDH team was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Mr. Dozier never learned to fully read music or write sheet music. I was too busy, he once said. But he believed he had developed a sense of chord structure and power by listening to his aunt, a classical pianist, practice in Detroit. when he was young. He called the Motown sound, at its best, a blend of the chord progressions of classical music and the soulful energy of gospel.

Torchy but not torchy, fun but not overproduced, he says in a 2018 interview. We wanted to find the same ballad feeling, without it being a ballad.

Lamont Herbert Dozier was born on June 16, 1941, and grew up in Detroits Black Bottom District, which had swelled in the 1920s as black people from the South migrated to northern cities in search of factory jobs and other work.

Whatever you called it, it was the ghetto, Mr. Dozier recalled this year after the 1966 song HDH Reach out, I’ll be there made famous by the Four Tops, became part of the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

He began writing songs while still a teenager, turning some lyrics into love letters that he sold to friends, Cyrano de Bergerac-style, for 50 cents, according to the music website. Song Facts. Mr. Dozier set foot in Motown first sweeping the floors, then in 1960 as a singer under the name Lamont Anthony. On the blues of the 1961s Benny the skinny man, he sang for the Anna Records label, owned by Gordy’s sister.

Two years later, he joined forces with the Holland brothers, who were already making their mark in the Gordys Motown empire. Eddie had a Top 30 hit as a singer in 1961 with Jamie, but turned to writing lyrics because of crippling stage fright; Brian was co-writer of Marvelettes No. 1 Please, postman. Mr. Dozier contributed both music and lyrics to the team.

Mr. Dozier said he was inspired by his own life.

For the years 1965 I can’t help it (sugar pie, honey bouquet), he recalled his grandfather flirting, a twinkle in his eye, with local ladies in their Detroit neighborhood. Bernadette was the name of his preteen girlfriend and muse. Heat Wave was born out of his memory of a sticky summer in Detroit. But it was always about hot, cold or whatever love, he said.

Mr. Dozier liked to watch Honeymoonersand How sweet it is (to be loved by you) is taken straight from a teaser line from star Jackie Gleason: How sweet. When HDH was making the song for Gaye, they deliberately set it in a slightly higher key than Gaye’s comfort zone.

If it was too easy, he would get lazy, Mr. Dozier said.

HDH continued to contribute to Motown in the early 1970s, but under the collective pseudonym Edythe Wayne or sometimes Edith Wayne due to legal disputes with Gordy over royalties. For their own labels, the trios’ most successful work was Why can’t we be lovers in 1972. Mr. Dozier left the team in 1973 to pursue solo projects. He eventually settled in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles with his family.

His 1977 album Peddlin Music on the side contents Back to my roots which was later re-recorded by the band Odyssey. HDH reunited for one last collaboration, writing the score for a 2009 stage production The First Women’s Club, a musical adapted from the 1996 motion picture comedy. Theatrical reviews were mixed, and the producers swapped the HDH score for another.

Mr. Dozier moved to Arizona after the death last year of Barbara Ullman Dozier, his wife of 41 years. Survivors include six children and three grandchildren.

During Gordy’s reign at Motown, the label was run like a car factory because it was the only other work environment the boss knew, Mr. Dozier said. Songwriters, session musicians and the like had to strike a clock. As part of quality control every Friday, HDH and other songwriters had to write their songs of the week, and Gordy and other executives voted on which ones they liked.

HDH songs were usually the winners, Dozier said.