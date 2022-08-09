Comedy adding magic to Bollywood blockbusters | Blogs by engage4more

The permanent link between Bollywood and Comedy that never goes out of style!

Comedy is no stranger to us. It’s been part of our lives since we can remember. History has shown us that no matter how many generations, decades, centuries and genres that have come and gone, comedy and comedians have left their mark and managed to stay and it continues to grow on us. Comedy is now part of our daily routines and it is obvious that everywhere and in any comedy this thing becomes much more fun and superior to us. You can always use a mix of comedy in every storyline to make your life a little better and more interesting. After all, life is so much easier with a sense of humor.

History of comedy in Bollywood

Comedy has been a part of Bollywood since its inception. Bollywood produced some of the greatest comic legends and a slew of films that eventually became iconic, still remembered today. People love comedy from the beginning whether we talk about “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi”, “Hera Pheri” or 3 Idiots. Each era has blessed us with a new take on this ever-expanding genre that still has nothing but pure fun and entertainment for us. Legends like Mehmood, Asrani, Keshto Mukherjee and Johnny Walker paved the way for future comedy geniuses like Johnny Lever, Kader Khan and Paresh Rawal, and they’ve all kept the bar high ever since. Even though the film industry encompasses a wide range of genres, comedy has retained its crown and undeniably provided us with some of the biggest blockbusters, and it’s safe to say that without comedy as a genre, Bollywood wouldn’t be this that she is today.

Comedy has provided Bollywood with a long list of achievements. Time and time again it has proven to be a rich source of talent and entertainment and has given us reasons to laugh and feel better. No matter the day or the time, you can always trust a good Bollywood comedy to fill you with happiness and turn your mood from cheerful to gloomy in minutes. We can only agree that laughter is perhaps the best medicine. It has not only been a great source of entertainment, but has also given many comedians a chance to shine and use their talents only for the best.

History of comedy and bollywood

It is an undeniable fact that comedy maintains a very powerful position in Bollywood. Without it, many movies we now know as evergreen classics wouldn’t exist. Even movies that don’t have the main genre of comedy use a mix of comedy to make certain storylines interesting and entertaining. Comedy also provided international recognition in Bollywood, movies like 3 Idiots, PK, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Queen and English Vinglish were huge hits in various countries.

Comedy has played a huge role in shaping careers of prominent actors like Kishore Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Govinda and Arshad Warsi etc. Not to mention decades of careers for names like Johnny Lever, Utpal Datt, Paresh Rawal, Chunky Pandya, Rajpal Yadav, Mehmood, Govardhan Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Shakti Kapoor and Satish Shah.

How did the comedy click so well when it comes to delivering at the box office?

A fun movie is for everyone

We all have our preferences when it comes to what genre of movie to watch. Lots of people are afraid to watch horror movies, kids can’t watch gore, and biographies or historical movies aren’t everyone’s cup of tea either. But no time is a bad time for a comedy movie. You can watch it with your family, kids, friends and lovers. Who would really turn down a chance to laugh? And that paves the way for the film to become a blockbuster.

Comedy can be included in any genre

Comedy is a healthy genre that can be included in almost any movie, be it romance, horror, action, mystery, fantasy, and many more. These days, filmmakers try to put comedy where it fits because not only does it appeal to audiences, but it also makes the movie much more watchable and fun. More movies are being rolled out that have comedy as a subgenre. Movies like Stree, Bhool Bhulaiya and Go Goa Gone are just to name a few.

You don’t need big budgets, just good writing

No need for large and expensive budgets. If you have a good story and a good writer, that’s usually enough for movies to become a super hit. No one would want a comedy movie that isn’t funny, so this is the main part to focus on when making a comedy movie, for it to be successful. Some of the hit low budget Bollywood movies are Badhai Ho, Stree, Bareily Ki Barfi, etc.

Comedy has been shown to relieve stress and anxieties

Want to manage stress and increase positivity? Trust a comedy movie. It is a proven fact that humor helps relieve stress and anxiety and that is why most people prefer to watch a light comedy movie to make their day less anxious and more positive. Which ultimately helps sales and the film turns out to be a blockbuster.

Comedy isn’t just a supporting character job anymore

There was a time when more and more supporting actors were taking on comedic roles, but now filmmakers have cracked the code and handed the job over to many traditional heroes, who have proven themselves to be comedy icons. The movies turn into blockbusters due to their brilliant and successful portrayal of the particular character. We certainly think of actors like Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt when someone says comedy.

People fall in love with comic villains

It is obvious that the heroes of the films are admirable and appreciated by people, but this is not the case with the villains. But some villains won love, and in some cases more than the hero, due to their outstanding performances and hilarious dialogue and we now know them as comedy legends.

The list of directors leveraging the power of comedy grows ..

Comedy has also given some of India’s greatest filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their talents by creating those iconic films that have become synonymous with comedy. They have a huge role to play in providing the Bollywood industry with some of the most classic comedy. These directors include Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Priyadarshan, David Dhawan and many more.

Comedy and comedians never go out of style

No matter how many decades have passed and how many movies have been made, comedy has never lost its entertainment magic. Even if you watched a 90s comedy classic, you can still get plenty of reruns of the movie. Comedy has a healing effect on our hearts, and it is no less than a fact that comedy will remain forever, no matter how many centuries pass. It will never go out of style.

Some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters powered by comedy

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi padosan Mumbai to Goa Andaz Apna Apna Hera Phéri 3 idiots Munna Bhai MBBS Golmaal Chupke Chupke Bhool Bhulaiya

Some fun facts from the Bollywood-Comedy love story

Who does not know Dilip Kumar, who was a phenomenon in himself, it is known that after repeatedly performing the role of a lover in distress, Dilip Kumar, who was a brilliant thinking actor, could not pull it off in real life, so it was advised to turn to comedy and the rest is history. He blessed us with some of the greatest comedy classics like “Ram Aur Shyam”, “Azaad”, “Paigham” and many more.

We can’t talk about comedy without mentioning the mythical film “Sholay”. The film is the first Bollywood film that celebrated an initial Silver Jubilee (25-week) release in over 100 cinemas across India. The film is not only a blockbuster but also holds historical significance as the film has entertained generations and remains a masterpiece watched by almost all Indians.

Sanjay Dutt almost didn’t do Munna Bhai MBBS, because before him the movie was offered to Vivek Oberoi but because of the dates problem, the movie then went to Sanjay Dutt and you can’t think of Munna Bhai without Sanjay Dutt

Uma Devi, known as Tun Tun, is one of the very first Indian actresses. At a time when comedic actors like Johnny Walker, Mehmood, and Keshto Mukerjee ruled the industry, Tun Tun was the only woman to rise to the top of the ladder in the comedy space with her own talent and style.

3 Idiots was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan who rejected the role because he was busy filming for My Name is Khan. He is known as the 4th idiot to reject the iconic film.

It is said that Kishore Kumar made the classic “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi” to evade taxes, hoping it would fail at the box office. The film ended up becoming a huge hit, and Kumar was so disgusted that he gave the film rights to his secretary Anoop Sharma.

Comedy has been helping the world in various ways for centuries and it is undeniably true that the benefits of humor in life are not just limited to entertainment, it is so much more and that is why it is such an integral part of Bollywood which delivered blockbusters. Thanks to this evergreen genre, we can watch, laugh and fill our hearts with a small dose of happiness whenever we want.

